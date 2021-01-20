Customers are served as they drop off mail at the new location of the New Braunfels Post Office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The new storefront is located in New Braunfels MarketPlace off North Business IH 35. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
The U.S. Postal Service has opened its relocated retail operation at a new and improved site at the New Braunfels MarketPlace shopping center.
The New Braunfels post office moved from South Seguin Avenue over the weekend, ceased retail operations at that location on Friday and reopened the new retail location on Tuesday in suite 420 at the shopping center.
