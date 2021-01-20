The U.S. Postal Service has opened its relocated retail operation at a new and improved site at the New Braunfels MarketPlace shopping center.

The New Braunfels post office moved from South Seguin Avenue over the weekend, ceased retail operations at that location on Friday and reopened the new retail location on Tuesday in suite 420 at the shopping center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.