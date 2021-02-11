Candidate filings end Friday for the May 1 city and school district elections.
Voters will head to the polls to select two city council members, three trustees in the Comal Independent School District and two trustees in the New Braunfels ISD. All seats are for three-year terms. City voters will decide 18 proposed amendments to the city charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.