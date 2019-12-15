New Braunfels nonprofits generate over $63 million in money and time, and put over $51 million back into the community annually — according to new data released by the McKenna Foundation Friday morning.
The McKenna Foundation celebrated 11 years of giving this Friday morning with its annual Christmas Breakfast at the McKenna Events Center, during which CEO of the McKenna Foundation Alice Jewell discussed the economic impact nonprofits have had on New Braunfels and Comal County.
Earlier this year, the foundation sent out a nonprofit economic impact survey, which 50 local nonprofits completed to help gather an idea of what local organizations have done for the community together.
“We would not be successful without you,” Jewell said during her opening remarks. “We want to say thank you and celebrate all our successes.”
The decision to disseminate out a survey came from there being little data on the overall impact of nonprofits in New Braunfels and Comal County, Jewell said.
“We felt like it was time to look at the economic impact of what you all do in the aggregate — what do we all look like together?” Jewell said. “We’ve done that for every other sector of business in the New Braunfels community but we know that we do a lot and we raise a lot and we give a lot.”
That results in solutions to some of the communities most challenging social issues, Jewell said.
“There’s a lot of data around this,” she said. “We wanted to just talk for a minute about the power of the nonprofit sector in New Braunfels and Comal County.”
Over a 12-month time period, New Braunfels and Comal County nonprofits generate $63 million in donated money and donated time.
“Of that, a little over $56 million is money that you fundraise, you receive through grant contracts, you apply for grants with private foundations, individuals, businesses, some of its fees for service, some of you have businesses you run to generate money but that’s $56.4 million,” Jewell said. “And that’s all money you’re either making or you’re converting from private dollars into charitable dollars.”
Over $6 million of that is donated volunteer time, Jewell said.
“And I think that is grossly underestimated,” she added to many murmurs of agreement from the audience. “This is an incredible, incredible gift.”
On the other side, when asked to talk about expenses, nonprofits are putting back into the economy $51 million by way of grants or costs to run their business, Jewell said.
“That’s a lot,” Jewell added. “And $27 million of that is payroll — you employ people.”
From what the foundation calculated, nonprofits employ about 850 people — about 542 of those being full time.
“So that’s a really important piece in this economy,” Jewell said.
‘So what?’ Jewell asked hypothetically.
“We know that the results of that is an exponentially huge social impact,” Jewell said. “It’s hard sometimes to quantify what food security means to a family. What does it mean to take them from surviving to thriving?”
According to McKenna’s calculations, over 245,000 people’s lives have been impacted by local nonprofits, which have helped with issues and services like food security, thriving families, mental and physical care, childhood enrichment, trauma and senior services, Jewell said.
“Thank you for all that hard work,” she said. “Thank you for raising that money, thank you for doing what you do so that we are able to realize some of these social returns.”
The McKenna Foundation wants to use this information to start advocating for not just nonprofits, but for the people they are serving, Jewell said.
Nonprofits provide the community with fulltime jobs, business knowledge, stability and longevity that promotes volunteerism, and stability for people living here, Jewell said.
“Unfortunately though our task is never done,” Jewell said. “What we can’t wait to do is to continue to look at this information. Now we know in 2019, where were we and as we grow with the community we can ask, ‘How is the nonprofit going to continue to grow, amass more resources to do what you do, to serve more people?’”
McKenna asked nonprofits what they need next, Jewell said.
“Improve and expand facilities and space came up the most,” Jewell said.
McKenna’s capital investment over 11 years has been considerable, Jewell said.
“We realize how important it is to have that anchor point, how important it is to have that dignified professional space from which to adequately serve your people,” Jewell said.
Nonprofits will continue to strive for better together, Jewell said.
“At McKenna, we certainly see ourselves as your partner,” Jewell said. “We have this opportunity to serve our community through you and we are really honored to partner with you everyday.”
For more information about the McKenna Foundation, visit https://mckenna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.