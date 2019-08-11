City Manager Robert Camareno will recommend a $242.4 million budget for fiscal year 2019-20 when New Braunfels City Council members meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers at City Hall, 550 Landa Street.
“In the early meeting, I will make a general presentation on the budget, which will include information on each of the funds in the budget,” Camareno said Thursday.
The proposal totals $242,421,504 for all funds, an increase of approximately $56.3 million over last year’s adopted budget. The increase is largely attributed to remaining 2013 bond projects and initial expenditures associated with the 2019 bond projects.
Camareno’s presentation will review the city’s major accomplishments during the past year, include an overview of the proposed 2020 budget and announce goals for next year. He will also discuss the city’s proposed 2019 property tax rate, which would remain unchanged for a third straight year at 48.822 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
“Council will consider approving the tax rate and then schedule public hearings on the tax rate and budget,” he said. Hearings are tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday and in special sessions addressing the budget at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monday, Aug. 19 and Tuesday, Aug. 20. The first reading of the ordinance to adopt the budget and tax rate is set for Sept. 3, with second readings to approve both scheduled for Sept. 9.
All council sessions will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
