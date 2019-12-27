After meeting for more than an hour in executive session, Comal County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously voted to withhold payments to Yates/Sundt Joint Venture, the at-risk contractor for the new county jail.
County Judge Sherman Krause said he could not comment on the details that led commissioners to issue their decision, which also declared the company in default of its contract with the county.
For months, Yates/Sundt has lagged months behind on completing the $72 million jail. It had received $5.5 million for groundwork at the site at South Water Lane and Interstate 35. In April, when the company was removed from the sheriff’s office renovation component in the original project, it agreed to complete the jail for $64.4 million.
On Sept. 26 commissioners approved two non-compensatory change orders that extended the company’s initial completion deadline from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11, after which the county could charge a $2,000 daily penalty for liquidated damages. The orders reset the substantial completion date to Feb. 12, 2020, allowing for installations of furniture, fixtures and equipment to open the jail by early April.
“That date can move around as we move through the project, especially as things come up that affect the schedule,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said then. “But for the last few months, the substantial end date has been between the end of January and beginning of February.”
On Thursday, after meeting in executive session with Hornseth, County Attorney Tillman Root, Auditor Jessie Rahe and Purchasing Director Ramona Womack, commissioners voted to withhold payments to Yates/Sundt and issue the company a notice of default through Broaddus and Associates, the firm overseeing the county’s ownership stake in the project.
“I move to authorize the county auditor to withhold fees pursuant to Article 26.2 of the contract between Yates/Sundt Joint Venture and Comal County for jail construction, and also authorize the county judge to send a notice of default to Broaddus and Associates, as discussed in executive session,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston seconded Haag’s motion, which commissioners unanimously approved before adjourning without comment.
Earlier during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners approved transferring nearly $2.219 million in departmental salary and benefit savings in the 2019 budget toward ongoing capital projects.
Rahe said her review of the general fund budget identified salary and fringe benefit savings in 24 line-item accounts, approved and signed by each department head. Before commissioners unanimously approved the proposal, Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover praised the departments for their cooperation.
“It’s nice to see everybody — department heads and elected officials — working together to help get these projects done,” Webb said.
Added Crownover: “It doesn’t happen like this in all counties, so we are very blessed.”
During their final meeting of 2019, commissioners approved appointments and re-appointments to boards of commissioners overseeing each of the seven county emergency services districts.
Approvals included Daniel Saenz IV (ESD No. 1); James Whitcomb, Archie Dishman and Francesca Edwards Hays (No. 2); Susan Shirley-Menzel (No. 3); Joshua Dean and Jeremy VanAusdall (No. 4); Robert Guilbault and Dave Geisbush (No. 5); Bill Waechter and Herb Coley (No. 6); and James Frye and Kim Carroll (No. 7). Commissioners also appointed Don King to the Water Oriented Recreation District’s board of commissioners.
Also Thursday commissioners approved:
• Directing the county’s rural recycling department to accept natural Christmas trees and natural decorative holiday greenery from individual residents at no charge between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17, 2020.
• An order abandoning portions of county roads in downtown Bracken, which were dedicated long ago but never constructed or maintained by the county, to adjacent property owners.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for November 2019.
• Extending the county’s lease of free office space in the Goodwin Annex to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
• An amended billing agreement with Raba Kistner approving $11,000 more for testing and observation of construction materials used for Landa Building renovations.
• An interlocal contract for Department of Information Resources (DIR) shared cybersecurity assessments used in county elections.
• Line-item budget transfers for final 2019 expenses for the county’s extension service office ($750) and recycling department disposal costs ($10,000).
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.