For the first time since September, Comal County could ban outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas after Comal County Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
The county invokes burn bans when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average in the county. Every 100 points of the KBDI is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth.
On Monday, the county’s average KBDI was 465, with a high of 587 and low of 354. However, precipitation associated with the arrival of a cool front overnight Monday into Tuesday could be enough to stave off the ban order another week.
Burn bans are in force for 90 days, or until significant rains reduce the county’s average KBDI. Commissioners approved two last year — one between June 9 and July 9 and the other between July 19 and Sept. 8. Both were lifted by County Judge Sherman Krause after the county fell under the 500-point threshold.
Also Thursday, commissioners will celebrate 12 employees for reaching service milestones with the county. Top veterans include Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s Ricardo Cardenas, with 40 and 30 years, respectively.
Along with entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners on Thursday will also discuss and consider approving:
•Acceptances of a $1,000 donation from the Comal Cops for Kids Foundation benefiting the county’s DARE program and seven donations totaling $3,170 benefiting the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy program.
•Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Lakewood Hills on Canyon Lake subdivisions.
•Completed storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Johnson Ranch North detention pond subdivision, and releasing the developer’s associated surety bond.
•A request for county participation in the Texas Comptroller’s Unclaimed Property Capital Credits program.
•An interlocal agreement between the county and city of New Braunfels for the utilization and renovation of county-owned properties into public parking at 340 North Seguin Avenue, 155 East Bridge Street, and 396 North Seguin Avenue.
•Interlocal agreements between the county and city of Spring Branch for fire code enforcement and administration of the city’s flood damage prevention ordinance.
•A budget amendment to apply $5,000 in donations toward the Sheriff’s Office K-9 maintenance program and a $8,000 line-item budget transfer for purchasing K-9 transportation equipment for law enforcement vehicles.
•Line-item budget transfers of $30,000 to animal control to cover tending and boarding of animals for the remainder of 2019; $135,000 to the jail department to cover physicians contracts, inmate medical costs, and costs associated with the county’s contract with CorrHealth, LLC; $135,000 to the road and bridge department to cover overtime costs for the remainder of the year; and $31,000 for the county’s annual subscription for Granicus agenda management software for public streaming and storing county meetings.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
