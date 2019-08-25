Not since July 22 have New Braunfels City Council members met to solely consider agenda items aside from the proposed city budget and tax rate, and a long list awaits when they meet at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at city hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Council met twice on Thursday — first staging a public hearing on the proposed $242.4 million, 2019-20 budget and 2019 tax rate, then in a joint session with the planning commission on proposed updates to the city’s thoroughfare plan.
Not one resident spoke during the series of budget workshop sessions held the past two weeks or during Thursday’s public hearing. City Manager Robert Camareno reminded a second public hearing and the first reading of ordinances to adopt the budget and tax rate will be held Sept. 3.
“They will have opportunity to comment then and again when the council considers approving the final budget and tax rate on Sept. 9,” he said. “The budget is the same and the tax rate the same as proposed on Aug. 12.”
City council approved the preliminary 2019 combined tax rate of 48.822 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. If approved with the final budget, the rate would remain the same for a third consecutive year. The 2019 effective tax rate is 45.292 cents, and the rollback tax rate at 48.822 cents.
Also, Camareno said six candidates, selected from a field of 60 applicants to succeed former Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks, who retired May 6, will be interviewed this week.
“I’m involving two interview panels from the fire department — one representing the rank-and-file and another comprised of battalion chiefs and directors — and both will be involved in the interview process,” he said. “We’ve scheduled them for Monday and Tuesday and hopefully we will narrow it down to one finalist, or two or three finalists.”
The final interviews, if necessary, are scheduled for Sept. 9, he said.
On Monday, council will discuss and consider approving:
• A proclamation designating city observances of Sept. 1-7 as Payroll Week, saluting payroll administrators; September as Steven Johnsons Syndrome Awareness month; and a special recognition of retiring employee Diane Watson for her service to the city.
• Presentations on proposed zoning code amendments regulating parking and storage of oversized vehicles and recent legislative changes to state platting processes.
• The city’s updated Airport Master Plan; various contracts for city services and equipment; temporary road closures for the Sept. 27 Comal County Fair Parade; a resolution supporting Comal County Historical Commission’s submission of Main Plaza in National Register of Historic Places.
• The second and final readings of ordinances amending city codes to restrict parking in front of New Braunfels Utilities’ access gate on Hunter Road; revising school zone speed limits on Farm-to-Market Road 1101; amendments revising industrial zoning codes.
• First readings of ordinances to create a temporary San Antonio Street Bridge Safety Zone, prohibiting pedestrian and river traffic for Comal Bridge renovations beginning Sept. 23; revisions to Parking by Permit Area B; raising the speed limit on Walnut Avenue from 30 mph to 35 mph between Landa Street and Business 35.
• Agreements authorizing a preliminary engineering report for the FM 1863 extension linking State Highway 46 and Veramendi Development; construction of Hanz Drive between River Terrace and Loop 337/State Highway 46.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances rezoning properties located in the 3900 and 4000 blocks of Interstate 35 North; 4001 IH-35 North; 2188 FM 1044; 471 Engel Road and 491 Engel Road.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
