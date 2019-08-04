The New Braunfels Jaycees, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Inc and the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung are proud to announce nominations and applications for Rising Stars of New Braunfels are now available. This program will recognize our community’s young leaders who are making a positive impact in their professional and/or civic endeavors. The awardees will be honored at a Gala on Friday, Jan. 17 at The Milestone.
Nomination forms and program information are available at www.RisingStarsNB.com. Qualified applicants need to live or work in New Braunfels and be under the age of 40 on Dec. 31, 2019. Those selected for recognition will demonstrate strong leadership skills and will have made significant contributions to the community through continued success in their professional or community service activities. These Rising Stars are on a trajectory towards being New Braunfels’ next generation of outstanding leaders.
The Gala will celebrate the contributions of these young leaders and give the business community an opportunity to meet them. During the Gala, one special awardee will be announced and recognized as the 2019 Distinguished Young Leader. Along with this exciting announcement, the evening will include a social hour, dinner, brief remarks, and the presentation of a plaque commemorating this honor to each awardee.
The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 26, and the deadline for nominees to submit applications is Sept. 30. The Rising Stars will be announced on Nov. 10 in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. The Selection Committee is made up of Jaycees Alumni and representatives from the New Braunfels Chamber and the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.