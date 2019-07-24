Comal Independent School District trustees will meet in workshop session to continue discussing 2020 bond options, Davenport High School boundaries, various land sales and items related to the upcoming school year at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district’s Support Services Center Boardroom, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.
On June 27 trustees approved a $274.6 million overall budget for the 2019-20 school year that included 4% pay raises for all district employees and bonus pay for veteran teachers and professionals. The budget, which went into effect July 1, has a general operating fund of $204,402,029, $61,872,268 for debt service and $10,257,164 for child nutrition programs.
During the meeting, trustees discussed options for the district’s next bond. Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, will present updated scenarios associated with calling for a bond election in May 2020.
The board in June preferred scheduling an election to acquire land to add two elementary schools by 2022, a middle school by 2023, and several needed capital and equipment upgrades at district facilities.
Also, even though Comal ISD won’t have to pay Chapter 41 state recapture payments this year, trustees on Thursday will consider purchasing attendance credits from the Texas Education Agency during 2019-20 — in the event the district could return to recapture next year.
On Thursday, trustees will receive the second reading of a plan to set attendance boundaries, establishing athletic and extracurricular activities, and guidelines for grandfathering students from Danville Middle School and Canyon High School to Davenport High School, which opens in August 2020 at 23555 Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in Garden Ridge.
In June, Stanford proposed that Davenport High’s attendance zone mirror that of Danville Middle School. Danville’s first graduating class will feed into the new school, projected to open with 701 students in 2020-21 and reach 1,009 students by 2021-22.
Trustees will also discuss sales of four small land parcels — each under an acre, located along the Interstate 35 frontage road, Smithson Valley Road and State Highway 46 near Mitchell Road — to the Texas Department of Transportation, which is managing upcoming construction projects at those sites.
Trustees will also consider second readings of board policy updates, procurement of computers and equipment, and other items for the upcoming school year.
For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
