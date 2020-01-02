Midnight is long past bedtime for most young children so New Braunfels Public Library helped families welcome in the New Year 12 hours early Tuesday afternoon.
The library’s annual New Year’s bash was, complete with a balloon drop at noon, paper “sparklers,” dancing and 2020 hat making craft stations.
The attendance at the early afternoon bonanza was the greatest the library has ever seen, said Jenny Rodriguez, New Braunfels Public Library children services
librarian, in a room packed with children under 12 and their parents.
“This is one of my favorite events we do of the year,” Rodriguez said. “I love the drama of the balloon drop, and the dancing and all the kids having a good time.”
The party kicked off at 11 a.m., giving kids and parents time to make paper hats and foil wands to serve as “sparklers” before a dance party started at 11:30 a.m.
Dancing to songs that required jumping, freezing, moving fast and moving slow, children of all ages donned 2020 headbands and waved their paper sparklers around to the music.
Rodriguez said she wasn’t surprised at how well attended the event was, although she hopes the library will be able to accommodate everyone next year.
“New Braunfels is growing at such an increased rate,” she said. “We’re glad to see the city respects what we do and has really supported our efforts.”
Anna Sauceda said she saw the event on Facebook and thought it would be a fun event to bring her daughters to.
“This is our first year coming out,” Sauceda said. “I love what they decided to do, the whole setup is fun.”
Sauceda’s 17-year-old daughter, Esperanza, said she loved making crafts with her little sister Faith, 4.
“I’m just looking forward to new journeys this year,” Esperanza said.
Jenny Castilleja said she and her family often come out to the library for story time and saw the event on Facebook.
“I think it’s great they have this for the kids, it’s nice that the littles don’t have to stay up to midnight,” Castilleja said, her son, Jayden, 4, in tow and her daughter, Jaelee, 1, on her hip.
Jason Rosales said this was his family’s second year to attend the noon New Year’s event and he noticed how much more crowded this year’s party was.
“It’s a great experience, my girls really love the balloon drop,” Rosales said as his daughters, Emma, 5, and Olivia, 2, danced in the center of the crowd with their mom.
After counting down the last minute, library employees cut open a net in the middle of the room letting down about 100 balloons onto happily shrieking children.
“For the library, it will be an exciting next decade — we have a lot going on for us over the next couple of years,” Rodriguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.