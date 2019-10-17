The New Braunfels Utilities Trinity Treatment Plant is officially open for business and ready to serve NBU’s customers.
The plant, which went online earlier this spring to add water capacity for the summer, was recognized with an official ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, in the midst of about two dozen community members and NBU employees.
NBU CEO Ian Taylor and COO Ryan Kelso did the actual ribbon cutting, which celebrates NBU’s increased water supply portfolio.
“This adds to NBU’s total water supply available to serve the community,” Taylor said. “In the last two years we’ve increased water supply portfolio 70% with Trinity Well field representing 10% of that total portfolio.”
Diversifying the water portfolio protects NBU’s water supply, in case something should happen to one source, while also helping environmentally protect sources, Taylor said.
“We’ve diversified from one source (in 1985 — the Edwards Aquifer) — to six sources today,” Taylor said.
Today NBU has 49,776 acres per foot. For the Trinity, the cost per acre foot is about $499 — a relatively low rate, compared to SAWS Vista Ridge project which is about $2,000 per foot, Taylor said.
“The supply from the city of Seguin is about $1,530 per acre foot, the GBRA Mid Basin about $1,470 and the Canyon Reservoir about $529, so comparatively the Trinity is a low cost water supply option,” Taylor said.
When it was brought online, the Trinity added about 4,200 acres per foot into the NBU system’s water supply — and will bring another 4,200 when it is eventually expanded in 2026 to bring NBU’s supply close to about 60,000 acres per foot.
The Trinity plant added about 3.7 million gallons per day to capacity and will add another 3.7 million in 2026.
“Each year in June, we have a number of projects completed and coming online for each pumping season to keep up capacity for summer,” Taylor said.
Other capacity-expanding planned projects include expanding a water plant pump station expansion, a surface water treatment plant expansion and more.
NBU has about $205 million for its total 5-year water capital plan.
For more information about NBU’s water capital plan, visit www.nbutexas.com/About-Us/Planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.