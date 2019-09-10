Comal County commissioners, meeting for the first time since Sept. 3, will consider approving countywide polling locations and two-dozen additional agenda items on Thursday.
In August, commissioners unanimously approved a state application to add universal polling sites for the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendment election. Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said the request was recently approved by the Texas Secretary of State’s office and will serve as a test run to use in subsequent elections.
Commissioners will consider approving six locations for the Oct. 21-Nov. 1 early voting period, and 13 election-day universal polling sites for the county’s 29 voting precincts. They will also select voting administrators, judges and the number clerks serving at polling sites.
The Texas Constitution, adopted in 1876, has been amended 498 times, including seven approved by voters in 2017. Ten amendments proposed for 2019 include Proposition 4, prohibiting an individual income tax, and Proposition 8, creating a flood infrastructure fund for drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.
Also Thursday, commissioners will issue a proclamation designating September as “Hunger Action Month” in the county; recognize Jerrod S. Haegele for serving more than 20 years with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office; receive comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, and also discuss and consider approving:
Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Waterfront Park subdivisions; acceptance of a construction bond as surety for wastewater collection and treatment facilities within a portion of The Preserve at Singing Hills subdivision.
Appointments of two individuals as reserve deputy fire marshals; two appointments of individuals as paid and unpaid reserve deputy constables; appointment of one individual to the Comal-Trinity Groundwater Conservation District’s board of directors; and discuss the position of health services agent for the county’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office.
Information management agreements between the county and Texas Department of Public Safety and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Amending a previous county order governing rabies and animal control; a resolution affirming county participation in the Texas Feeding Texans program; revisions to the county’s agreement with the Department of State Health Services’ health crisis cooperative during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Accept state grants benefiting county’s specialty courts programs and associated services agreements with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department.
Line-item budget transfers for the county’s road and bridge, juvenile probation, jail and information technology departments for current and anticipated expenditures for the remainder of 2019.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm. Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.