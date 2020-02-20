Dr. Van Adamson specializes in heart health in New Braunfels, and as a war vet, he promotes discipline and healthy living.
The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel will give a free public lecture on heart disease prevention at Resolute Health Hospital on Feb. 25 from noon to 1 p.m..
His experience ranges from treating soldiers right off the battlefield to older patients making small changes to improve their health. Adamson even had a star-studded moment when he was featured on Oprah’s second to last show to talk about healthy, simple habits in 2011.
“We don’t focus on prevention, because prevention doesn’t pay,” Adamson said. “But I think it’s more important to empower my patients.”
Energetic and friendly, he greets patients with a bright smile and encourages them on their healthy journey.
His certification includes general cardiology, vascular imaging, cardiac CT, Echocardiography and nuclear cardiology.
Adamson said common heart health issues are palpitations, fainting and artery disease, which may be due to diet, unhealthy habits like smoking, and genetics.
To prevent this, he suggests taking a few minutes out of their day to exercise or cutting out salt. It is better to make changes little by little than feeling overwhelmed by doing too much at once, he said.
“I’m never going to tell somebody to do something that I don’t do,” Adamson said. “The goal is to be able to do something that impacts your health positively and be able to do it over a long period of time.”
After retiring from the Air Force, Adamson pursued his studies in medicine and grew an interest in disease prevention rather treatment.
He saw many patients in their later years struggling with health issues after being healthy most of their life.
“It took you 50 years to get here, we’re not going to turn you around in six months,” Adamson said.
To better manage health at any age, Adamson suggests gradually getting into exercising and cutting out one or two foods to ease into a healthier lifestyle.
One of his favorite tips is picking a favorite room in the house with a TV to watch a favorite show. The first week, the person should shoot for one minute of exercise per day, and then two minutes the next week. He said continuing this amounts to almost an hour per day by the end of the year.
“The worst thing you can do is go to the gym and come out a limp noodle,” Adamson said. “And then the next four days you’re sore, you feel like you’ve torn every muscle in your body. That is not a recipe for success.”
For his fellow veterans who may be handicapped, he suggested being creative in finding ways to exercise. For example, he said those with acute pain who are using crutches can use hand trucks. Those with lower back pain can try rowing.
“If you’re in a wheelchair, find a good hill and push yourself up the hill,” Adamson said.
For those concerned with time or energy, Adamson said the amount of time watching TV or doing something else could be spent exercising just a few minutes a day.
“My older patients said they don’t have time, and I say, ‘Well, what are you doing?’” Adamson said laughing. “You’re doing things you want to do, but you just have to make this part of your routine.”
Education, military and being on Oprah
Adamson grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which has black or African American residents making up nearly half of its population according to the U.S. Census.
He attended his first year of college at Morehouse College, a private, historically black men’s college in Atlanta, Georgia. His parents told him they could not afford the rest of his tuition, and knowing this he studied extra hard his second semester and finished with a 4.0 grade point average.
He then applied for the Oprah Winfrey Endowed Scholarship, which pays for Morehouse students’ tuition. Yet Adamson gave up his scholarship after joining Reserve Officer Training Corps to join the military which would pay for medical school.
“Back in 2001, medical school was $50,000 and it was for everything,” Adamson said.
Adamson joined the Air Force in 2005 and was stationed at three bases and did a tour of Iraq. He was an intensivist trained in intensive medicine and worked in the ICU in Iraq. He later became a lieutenant colonel.
“You’re helping wounded warriors fresh off the battlefield but at the same time these people are like 19,” Adamson said. “They’re still kids and they don’t have their legs anymore.”
He said it was “difficult to rationalize” how many people died with the end result of the war. After retiring, he sought slightly more relaxed work and helping older patients navigate their health. In 2011, five out of about 500 Oprah scholars were featured on her second to last episode with a short segment. Adamson was one of them.
He said Oprah’s presence was larger than life, but she also seemed to be genuine and personable.
“For 30 years in the business, it’s legit,” Adamson said. “Oprah is Oprah. She has a huge heart, I honestly think she is who you expect her to be.”
Although he gave up his Oprah scholarship, he said it led the way to joining ROTC, then the military and then his current profession.
“(The scholarship) helped a lot,” Adamson said. “I was glad I could gift it to someone else when I was able to find another means of staying in school. God sends you down certain paths.”
Adamson’s lecture is free but registration is required at resolutehealth.com.
