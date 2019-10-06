Comal County voters wishing to cast ballots in the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election must register to vote by Monday, Oct. 7.
Those who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at the Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., or they can print and mail the application on the Texas Secretary of State website, www.votetexas.gov. Applications must be postmarked no later than Monday.
Voters will decide 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Included is Proposition 4, which would prohibit an individual state income tax, and Proposition 8, establishing an infrastructure fund for flood mitigation, flood control and drainage projects.
Other county voters will decide local issues – city council members in Schertz; board members for Emergency Services District No. 3; Green Valley Special Utility District and Bulverde Rural Library District.
Early voting begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1 at the main elections office and Goodwin county annex in New Braunfels; St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake; the county annex and Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde; and Garden Ridge City Hall.
For the first time county voters will be able to cast ballots at any one of 13 polling locations on the day of the election – with seven sites in New Braunfels, two each in Bulverde and Canyon Lake, and one each in Spring Branch and Garden Ridge.
The Comal County Republican Party, 265 Landa Street in New Braunfels, will host non-partisan review sessions on proposed constitutional amendments at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 and at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
“We are doing PowerPoint seminars on each of the propositions, addressing what ‘for’ and ‘against’ votes mean,” said Sharon Hall Monge said. “We are welcoming all voters – not just Republicans and Democrats – it’s a non political presentation that gives information on each of the amendments.”
Sample ballots, voting-precinct maps, early voting times and locations, and explanations of each of the proposed amendments can be found at the Comal County elections webpage, votecomal.com.
