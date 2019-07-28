Crews with SB Contractors, LLC on Monday began work on replacing the Solms Road bridge over Dry Comal Creek.
The $1.6 million project, on North Solms Road between Wald Road and east of the Cemex Balcones Quarry, is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s off-system bridge repair and replacement program.
TxDOT partners with local communities to work on bridges that aren’t on state-maintained roads as long as the community chips in 10 percent of the cost, either monetarily or by completing a project of equivalent value.
County improved drainage on Weiss Road will cover its share of the cost of replacing the two-lane bridge, which will extend 400 feet within a mile-long work zone. Barricades began going up this week, with excavation at the site beginning next week. Installations of materials and beams comprising the structure replacement will begin in October.
North Solms Road will remain open while work is ongoing, and two-lane traffic is expected to be maintained throughout the project, officials said.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution on the route during construction. Weather and other factors permitting, the project is slated to be completed in June 2020.
