After hearing pleas from the victim of a brutal sexual assault three years ago, a Comal County jury on Friday sentenced her attacker, Christopher Joel Vizcaino, to 21 years in prison.
The four-man, eight-woman jury on Thursday found Vizcaino, now 27, guilty on three of five counts of aggravated sexual assault Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators said were committed “with his knife or hands” on April 22, 2016.
Two of the five charges in the Dec. 6, 2017 indictment were dropped. The jury was selected Monday in visiting Judge Dwight Peschel’s 207th District Court. The trial’s guilt or innocence phase on the remaining counts began Tuesday and ended Thursday morning.
Vizcaino did not testify in his own defense on the first-degree felony charges, each carrying between 5 to 99 years to life in prison and fines up to $10,000.
On Friday, Peschel considered two motions by San Antonio defense attorney Richard Molina. The first questioned a juror’s past relationship and recent interaction with the victim’s friends and family members; the other sought to exclude mention of Vizcaino’s 2015 misdemeanor family violence assault conviction.
Peschel overruled both before calling in the jury to formally begin the trial’s punishment phase. Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Shelby Griffin and Allison Buess recalled the victim to testify on the lingering psychological effects from the attack, which occurred at a residence in the 16500 block of South Access Road in Canyon Lake.
The woman said she still carries psychological scars from the incident, which also affected her relationships with her husband and daughters. She said she went through a deep depression that she tried to fight by eating, which led to a massive weight gain that was later corrected through a surgical procedure.
“Why did I go forward with this?” she said, looking toward the jury panel. “It could have been your daughters, your sisters, your mothers, your aunts — I did it for every woman, and myself.”
She thanked jurors for convicting Vizcaino, urging them to “give him what he deserves.”
Molina asked the jury not to consider leveling the “full range of punishment” against his client, which must serve at least half of the assessed sentence before being considered for parole. He reminded Vizcaino must register for life as a sex offender; that a lengthy sentence would keep him from his wife and three children, and asked they not deny him a realistic chance at rehabilitation.
Several of Vizcaino’s family members brushed back tears during Molina’s plea, in contrast to the determined gazes of the victim, who locked arms with her daughter and mother as Buess made the prosecution’s case for sentencing.
“There are no numbers that should be considered,” she said. “It comes down to one four-letter word: life. A life sentence is required in this case because he killed a part of (the victim) that she will never get back.”
Neither Molina nor prosecutors were immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.
