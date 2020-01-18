It’s been a hectic but joyful time for MLK Association members, who are busily staging holiday weekend events and prepping Monday’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March.
“People who never came before are coming,” said Susan Tate, MLK Association assistant treasurer. “We have had such a response throughout the city.”
The fifth annual MLK March through the downtown area begins at 10 a.m.
Tate is expecting between 1,500 and 2,000 attendees to link arms, sing songs and recall the legacy of the slain civil rights leader, who would have turned 91 on Jan. 15.
The route begins at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, proceeds into Main Plaza for a brief ceremony, and returns to the civic center for the main ceremony featuring remarks by selected individuals and musical selections by the New Braunfels band Soul Sessions.
“It’s going to be cold but won’t be rainy on Monday,” Tate said. “The civic center doors will open at 9 a.m., so if people just want to come to the program at 11 a.m., they can wait there for it to begin.”
Because of a scheduling conflict, University of Texas-San Antonio Gospel Singers will not appear. Tate said instead, marchers will receive sheets with song lyrics to tunes synonymous with the civil rights movement — “Ain’t Going to Let Anyone Turn Me Around,” “On My Way to Freedom” and “We Shall Overcome” — and sing in unison during the march.
Tate marveled at the response received around town — especially from downtown merchants, nonprofit and civic organizations.
“I’ve not had one negative comment and every business owner has been gracious and friendly,” she said. “We’re encouraging our marchers to visit the stores before and after the march.”
This year, the March route that began at Prince Solms Park, down San Antonio Street and into Main Plaza, was changed due to the Comal River bridge closure.
Portions of San Antonio Street and Seguin Avenue will close to traffic at 9:30 a.m. and are scheduled to reopen by 11:30 a.m.
Seguin Avenue will be closed from Plaza Circle to Garden Street; and Garden Street closed from Seguin Avenue to Castell Avenue. Approach streets will be designated with “Road Closed” barricades at San Antonio Street’s Comal and Castell intersections and Seguin Avenue’s Mill and Garden intersections.
A MLK weekend family event, “The Power of Words and Dr. King,” is set 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Westside Community Center, 2932 S. Interstate 35 frontage road in New Braunfels.
On March day, Civic Center tables will feature T-shirt sales; voter registration, accepted by members of the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area; 2020 U.S. Census and the New Braunfels MLK scholarship and achievement awards.
On Monday, “The Long March,” a historical exhibit of civil rights era political cartoons penned by three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Herbert L. Block, moves from the main library to the civic center, where it will remain through Friday, Jan. 24.
Tate thanked city staffers, elected officials and first responders for helping plan and stage MLK events.
“If the city of New Braunfels was a corporation, it would be one of the most successful in the country,” she said. “I’ve talked with everyone — including the area school districts in helping with the Herblock exhibit — and they’ve all been positive and helpful not only with the March but also all of the activities associated with it.”
