It’s not easy to manage growth, but New Braunfels is becoming known in the region for balancing history with development like no other.
New Braunfels played host to the 2019 Austin-San Antonio (ASA) Growth Summit Wednesday afternoon at the Civic/Convention Center, tackling what growth means for the region and specifically the corridor’s downtowns. The event, put on by the Austin and San Antonio business journals, touched on eight different municipalities along the corridor, with New Braunfels shining through as an example for downtown development marrying history with development.
Keynote speakers Colin Pope, editor of the Austin Business Journal, and Tony Quesada, editor of the San Antonio Business Journal, opened the two-hour summit by touching on eight corridor cities — Buda, Cibolo, Kyle, Lockhart, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz and Seguin — before moderating a group of four panelists.
In three-minute-spiels, each editor took turns breaking down the makeup of these eight downtowns while touching on both their independent successes and struggles.
“That brings us to where we’re sitting today, New Braunfels,” Quesada said. “For years, it’s been walking a tightrope, working to preserve the Texas Hill Country’s old-world charm in the midst of unprecedented growth; someone mentioned the second fastest growing city — and a heightened focus on new development.”
New Braunfels shone through as a prime example, with one of the four panelists — Andrew Douglas, principal for the San Antonio-based Douglas Architects firm spending much of the time discussing how the South Castell Vision Plan brought the community into the development process to bring together old and new.
“I think there’s a recognition as we talk about the historic fabric of a city, that we don’t want a Houston development or a San Antonio development or an Austin development plopped down here, on this site,” Douglas said. “So there was a very involved public process.”
Douglas hit on how as growth spreads to these eight downtowns, its important to involve the public because they really know their community.
“The city really came together and put together a plan that makes sense for this community, that will be sympathetic to the historic districts that are here,” Douglas said. “We also talked about the opportunity for a development like this to also improve a historic district.”
Financially, redeveloped downtown districts bring in money to help hold up historic areas in towns while also adding items of new value to the area, Douglas explained.
Overall, growth is a blessing on these eight communities, said Kara McGregor, senior vice president of business development for Independence Title and a Lockhart councilwoman.
“It creates challenges, but it’s a blessing,” McGregor said. “The rising tide lifts all boats, and that’s real and the more of a destination that we are as a region, the more our individual talents have a chance to thrive.”
John David Carson, COO and vice president of development for Carson Properties, agreed and also said he thinks a mistake many downtowns have made is to separate out their zonings.
“I think it can be a mistake for people to think of downtowns just as commercial sectors, I think that’s kind of the way we thought of it 20 or 30 years ago, and if you’re really going to have a vibrant downtown, you have to have that full mix of different options,” Carson said.
This is something New Braunfels leaders seem to be aware of and put thought into when they came to Douglas Architects about the South Castell Avenue Plan, Douglas said.
“This approach where we industrial here, we have residential here, we have commercial over here — we’re finding it’s really a flawed concept,” Douglas said. “The idea of integrated services within a community, going back, we’re actually going back to the old days — integration and a more pedestrian friendly environment, that’s really what we’re seeing is the trend.”
Carson also pointed out a benefit of living between two large metropolis cities is that corridor cities can look at those communities and take the best of both worlds while making it their own.
“We have an opportunity along the corridor to benefit from their growth, but to do it in a more 21st century, modern, new house way that is going to better for our respective cities,” Carson said.
