Except for police, fire and emergency services personnel, city and county offices and services will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17.
City Hall, Parks and Recreation administrative offices and the city’s municipal building on South Castell Avenue, Fischer Park Nature Center, the main Public Library and Westside Community Center will be closed. Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs, Landa Park Recreation Center and Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center will have normal hours Monday.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Monday. The city’s recycling center, as usual, is closed on Mondays but will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
All Comal County offices and courts and regional recycling drop-off locations will be closed Monday. Moe Schwab Recycling Center, normally closed on Mondays, will close Saturday to observe the holiday. Recycling crews will not be in Spring Branch on Monday but will be in Garden Ridge and Startzville as normally scheduled on Tuesday.
County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open to the public on Monday. The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung will also be open Monday.
Monday is a holiday for students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts. Area banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will also be closed Monday. Customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
