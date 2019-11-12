How can we thank our nation’s veterans? By giving them opportunities.
This was the message of the guest speaker at New Braunfels Utilities’ Salute to Veterans Ceremony Monday morning. Guest speaker Bruce Anderson, chief of community relations for the U.S. Army North, spoke about his own experiences growing up and about how the military changed his life by giving him opportunity.
While ceremonies and discounts on Veterans Day are great, Anderson said the best thing people can do for veterans is give them opportunities.
“When asked recently how to express gratitude for the service of our men and women, a wise person said simply, ‘Opportunity,’” Anderson said.
The 30-minute Salute to Veterans Ceremony took place at Krause’s Biergarten + Café and opened with a welcome from master of ceremonies Tim Brown, an Army veteran and NBU’s network engineer and operations supervisor.
Brown explained the “missing man table” in front of him — which honors prisoners of war and person missing in action — before inviting to the stage NBU employee and Coast Guard veteran Kendel Marrou for the invocation.
Following the singing of the National Anthem by Zack Walther and God Bless the USA by Reagan Reneau, NBU’s CEO Ian Taylor took the podium.
Taylor touched briefly on the importance of remembering and honoring veterans as well as current military servicemen and women, especially since only 1% of today’s young men and women are serving.
“I’m especially proud to say that NBU has more than 230 combined service in our veteran workforce,” Taylor said. “That’s 33% of our employee base, that’s a big deal.”
Taylor introduced Anderson, who first spoke about his own rough childhood, growing up abused. Anderson said if it weren’t for a teacher in high school everyone called “Mr. D” he would have lived a very different life.
“Mr. D saw this scrawny, shy kid with decent musical skills but no self confidence, and no prospects, and he gave me the first real opportunity in my life,” Anderson said. “He called me into his office and he said to me, ‘Bruce you’re not going to college … I see two options for you. The Salvation Army or the U.S. Army.’”
It was because Mr. D saw him and helped him connect to the opportunity the military provides young men and women he was able to thrive, he said.
“He helped me prepare (for the audition) and I passed and joined the Army,” Anderson said. “He showed me an opportunity to make something of myself and I did. I got myself together. I realized if I applied myself, I could succeed.”
As a trombone player in Army bands in Texas, South Carolina and Virginia as well as overseas in Japan, Germany and Bosnia, Anderson was able to help raise the morale of military personnel as they fought to protect America’s freedoms.
“I performed live at the Budokan, which means something to people over 50 probably,” Anderson said. “I’ve played for presidents, an emperor, generals — entertained hundreds of thousands of American, Japanese, German citizens.”
It’s because veterans have kept the homeland safe that many civilians have been able to enjoy the freedoms they do, Anderson said.
Now it’s time to thank them by extending to them the same helping hands.
“In return each year we set this day aside across the country to celebrate and pay tribute to American’s veterans … we thank them, offer them a discount, let them go through the line first, but we can do more,” Anderson said.
After a rendition of taps, and a closing benediction by Marrou, the ceremony ended with everyone eating breakfast and fellowshipping.
For more information about NBU, visit www.nbutexas.com or call 830-629-8400.
