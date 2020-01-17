Visitors to the Comal River may soon have the option to skip the tube chute and enter the river just below it, pending an amendment to a city ordinance.
Passing in its first reading at the New Braunfels City Council meeting on Monday, a change to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 86, Section 95 would include a free wristband option to allow tubers to enter the Comal River below the city tube chute.
This is a safety benefit for people who may have weaker swimming skills, be tubing with small children or pets, or be part of a large party, said Amy Niles, river operations manager.
“This is something we’ve been hearing requested from visitors for quite a while, and even from some of the local outfitters,” Niles said. “People have been looking for the option to enter below the tube chute to float.”
In her four years in her position, Niles said she’s heard the request many times. Earlier this year, councilmembers and river advisory committee members asked river staff to consider thinking of a way people would be able to skip the chute.
“So our staff got together and came up with a few plans and then we narrowed those down and it came to this idea of a free wristband,” Niles said. “We found it to be the least intensive option, so we went to the advisory committee and the parks and recreation advisory board and proposed it to them.”
Both advisory boards liked the idea, and agreed to sending it to council for an ordinance amendment. Pending the amendment’s second reading, the free wristband to skip the chute will be offered this summer.
“This won’t be to allow people to hang out and picnic near the chute or stay for a considerable amount of time, it’s just to enter below the chute,” Niles clarified.
Anyone wanting to spend time near the chute will have to purchase the $5 city tube chute entrance fee, which is for the use of the city tube chute park property. The bypass wristband would be a different color than the entrance fee wristbands, allowing staff to identify what the tuber should be doing.
“People who wanted to bypass the chute were having to pay the $5 fee just to enter next to the chute and walk around it, so this will allow them to not have to do that,” Niles said. “There will be some revenue lost, but we don’t expect it to be significant.”
Apart from the lost revenue from people who were paying to go around the chute, the wristbands themselves will also have a minor cost, but city staff doesn’t expect that to be significant, either.
This amendment will also change the name of the facility from the “Prince Solms Park fenced area” to “City Tube Chute,” officially.
Patrons will still have the option to avoid the tube chute by entering the Comal River at Hinman Island Park, floating down to the chute, exiting the river at the staircase before the chute, and walking around to below the chute.
Niles said some patrons didn’t like this option because they are nervous about the short distance from the entrance of the chute and the staircase to exit.
“We still want everyone to make smart choices — life vests for pets and children are still encouraged,” Niles said. “We don’t want this new option to give people a false sense of security,” she said.
The second reading of the amendment is set for the upcoming city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 27.
