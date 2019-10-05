Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to talk a man out of harming himself during a standoff in a Canyon Lake neighborhood on Thursday.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO communications coordinator, said several deputies were called for a welfare check at a residence in 2000 block of Sunset Ridge in Canyon Lake at 1:14 p.m. There, they encountered a 20-year-old man armed with a knife who had barricaded himself in a closet.
“One of our negotiators who talked to him got him to throw down the knife,” Smith said. “He was taken into custody and transported to a treatment facility.”
Smith said a judge’s emergency treatment order led to the man’s transport to Laurel Ridge Treatment Center in San Antonio around 4:45 p.m. Roads around the neighborhood weren’t blocked off and residents were never in danger.
Smith said Canyon Lake Fire and EMS trucks were called to the scene as a precaution, “due to him being a known mental patient and we had information he was mixing chemicals.” She said the incident remains under investigation.
