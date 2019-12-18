A Liberty Hill man was convicted of several charges stemming from a home invasion of his former girlfriend and her family in 2017.
It took a Comal County jury only four hours Dec. 12 to find Patrick Leonord Martin guilty of seven of nine charges related to the July 13, 2017 incident, which included the aggravated assault, kidnapping and sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and threatening her mother.
In a statement, the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s office said after being told to stay away, Martin broke into the home, encountered the younger woman and held a sharp object to her neck, and told her that he had already “taken care of” her elderly mother.
“In the morning, Martin awoke angry and began assaulting his ex-girlfriend by pulling her hair, striking her and strangling her,” the DA said. “At one point, Martin got his ex-girlfriend and her mother into a bedroom and shut the door. When they tried to leave the room he pulled them back from the door, pushed the elderly woman into a piece of furniture where she fell on the ground, and threatened their lives.”
Later, Martin threatened to kill both of them with broken glass, saying he was going to cut their throats. When the younger woman’s son came to the door, Martin threatened to kill him as well. “The elderly woman went outside to talk to her grandson,” the DA said.
“Martin became impatient and sent his ex-girlfriend to see what was going on and make sure she got rid of her son. The woman took the opportunity to grab her mother and run to a neighbor’s house where they called law enforcement. Martin stole his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and fled the scene.”
Martin, now 36, was convicted of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony; two counts of aggravated kidnapping; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; one count of sexual assault; one count of assault family violence with a previous conviction; and one lesser count of assault by threat.
A 2016 case, according to an indictment, alleged Martin struck one person with a baseball bat before assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend, and terms of his bond prohibited contact with her. Martin wasn’t convicted of violating bond conditions or committing injury to an elderly individual, the two remaining charges during his recent trial.
Judge Dib Waldrip will sentence Martin, who is facing between 5 and 99 years to life in prison and fines up to $10,000, at a later date.
