Comal County Commissioners will accept donations from the Bulverde Little League and Canyon Lake Football Association toward improvements at Jumbo Evans and Hidden Valley sports parks during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
On Jan. 23, commissioners approved an agreement to fund $261,000 in improvements at the parks, which include a water storage tank, lighting upgrades and bleachers. Commissioners will accept donations of $2,000 from the CLFA and $35,000 from BLL to apply to the projects.
Also Thursday, commissioners will issue proclamations honoring the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters and recognizing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in the county. They will also receive a presentation by Comal Master Gardeners on its new website.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Acceptance of roads in portions of The Preserve at Singing Hills subdivision into the county road system, acknowledge construction of wastewater treatment facilities and approve release of the associated construction surety bond.
• Accept a surety bond for construction of storm water drainage and other improvements within a portion of the Veramendi subdivision.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Mystic Shores and Cypress Lake Gardens subdivisions.
• A request to exempt the county road department’s water basin from the Edwards Aquifer Protection Plan for another year.
• Discontinuing receipt of the county’s charitable bingo prize fees; approve enrollment in the Texas Association of Counties’ Cybersecurity training course; an interlocal agreement to share property appraisal and tax database technology and hosted voice system with the Comal Appraisal District; a cost sharing agreement regarding the Comal County Veterans Council’s use of a county van.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.