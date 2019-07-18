New Braunfels police on Tuesday made a second arrest in the May shooting of a Guadalupe County man.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said an arrest warrant was signed by a judge and served on 21-year-old Christopher Salos Amador Jr. of New Braunfels.
“Amador was taken into custody without incident at a business address in the 3000 block of West San Antonio Street and he was transported to the Comal County Jail,” Ferguson said.
Amador was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison. On Wednesday, Amador remained jailed under $75,000 bond.
His was the second arrest in the shooting of a 34-year-old Guadalupe County man in the 500 block of Ventura Drive shortly after 2 a.m. May 22. The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm and has since been released from a San Antonio-area hospital.
On June 3, police arrested Chelsea Williams-Wallace, 21, of New Braunfels, who is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remains in the county lockup under $100,000 bond.
Ferguson said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.
