Major Roman Leal, left, leads a prayer at the Salvation Army before heading to wouthest Texas to help with disaster relief from Hurricane Laura on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. . MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Major Roman Leal and Curt Creekbaum load hurricane relief supplies into the back of a Salvation Army truck on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The pair is heading to southeast Texas to aid in disaster relief from Hurricane Laura. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
A team from The Salvation Army in New Braunfels is on the move to southeast Texas to help those affected by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall early Thursday along the southwest Louisiana coast.
Major Roman Leal and disaster volunteer worker Curt Creekbaum loaded supplies onto a truck and a mobile kitchen Thursday afternoon before making their way to Beaumont, where they will receive a briefing and possibly deploy to other hurricane-stricken areas.
