A team from The Salvation Army in New Braunfels is on the move to southeast Texas to help those affected by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall early Thursday along the southwest Louisiana coast.

Major Roman Leal and disaster volunteer worker Curt Creekbaum loaded supplies onto a truck and a mobile kitchen Thursday afternoon before making their way to Beaumont, where they will receive a briefing and possibly deploy to other hurricane-stricken areas.

