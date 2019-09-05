Thanks to Comal County first responders, an injured 29-year-old man was saved from a potentially life threatening situation over the Labor Day weekend.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies called out to the 11600 block of River Road around 8:47 a.m. Sunday used a drone to locate the man, who apparently had spent the night in a wooded area near the Guadalupe River.
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Darren Brinkoetter said his department arrived on the scene around 9:42 a.m. and called in New Braunfels Fire Department units and a Travis County Star Flight helicopter.
“NBFD came in and assisted with rope, and we called Star Flight in case we needed an assist to hoist him out,” Brinkoetter said. “We were able to locate the victim and it took us a bit to get down to his location.”
Brinkoetter said the man, who had fallen from a cliff, was able to climb high enough for NBFD and Canyon Lake EMS rescuers to spot him.
“We were able to get our guys into harnesses and got them down into the area, where they found him shaking a tree,” Brinkoetter said. “He was feeling weak and fatigued at that point and said he felt he was going to pass out.”
The helicopter, arrived around 10:30 a.m., pulled the man out at 12:07 p.m., the chief said. He was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels with non-life threatening injuries.
“He said he had been in the same position since the night before,” Brinkoetter said. “So the young man had been there a pretty good while.”
First responders gathered at a staging area near Lazy L&L Campground, with the man rescued on private property. Jennifer Smith, CCSO communications coordinator, said criminal charges could be pending against the man, whose name was not released. No additional information was immediately available Tuesday.
“It was a big operation – the technical aspect involved was very high,” Brinkkoeter said. “This young man could have fallen and died – that’s how serious it was.
The chief thanked his staff, NBFD, CCSO deputies and the three-man copter crew from Travis County Star Flight.
“It was a big ordeal,” he said. “It was very manpower intensive but well coordinated, with everyone working together to get the job done.”
The rescue was the highlight of what otherwise was a normal three-day holiday weekend. Canyon Lake Fire/EMS and NBFD reported no other significant happenings during the timeframe; law enforcement agencies booked 70 individuals into Comal County Jail between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Combined, New Braunfels police and CCSO deputies charged seven with driving while intoxicated and 15 with public intoxication, with Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens charging one with boating while intoxicated.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said Saturday and Sunday were the busiest days for officers patrolling the river. They issued 35 citations on Saturday, 49 on Sunday and 20 on Labor Day, recording one arrest each day.
“It was sort of a typical Labor Day weekend for the rivers, which is usually a lot slower than at peak times during the middle of the summer,” Ferguson said.
