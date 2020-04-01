The generous and fighting spirit of our community is proving itself once again as donors come together to help those families hardest hit by COVID-19. The Comal Emergency Relief Fund was created at New Braunfels Community Foundation with $50,000 in seed funding from the McKenna Foundation. The fund offers direct crisis financial and other assistance to New Braunfels and Comal County families affected by COVID-19.
“We have always taken care of each other in our community. While this event may be unprecedented, the generous and caring spirit of our community is not and continues to remain steadfast and loyal,” said Brit W. King, President/CEO of New Braunfels Community Foundation. “We have families in crisis mode. This is a way to get help to them, relieve some of the burden created by the uncertainty of this situation, and extend our support to them.”
Fundraisers hope to raise at least $250,000 to support the entirety of the community efforts through other philanthropic, governmental, church, business and individual donations.
“The McKenna Foundation is here to love and support the community through times of crisis. Right now, the message is to protect ourselves but we also need to do what we can for our neighbors. While some will be affected by the virus directly, thousands will be affected mentally, emotionally and financially through necessary prevention efforts. Let’s all step up and do what we can,” said Alice Jewell, McKenna Foundation CEO.
A local individual philanthropist has also committed $50,000 to the CERF, motivated by the reality that people need help, and that a centralized navigation point will ensure everyone has access to the care they need.
Additional tax-deductible donations of any amount are needed to reach the community goal of $250,000 and can be made online at nbcommunityfoundation.org or by calling Brit King at (830) 606-9536.
Funds raised will be utilized through an inter-agency response effort of local nonprofits that centralizes support and helps families navigate community resources during a time of crisis at a Multi-Agency Response Center located at the McKenna Events Center at 801 W. San Antonio St. Financial support will be based on each family’s individual needs and COVID-19 related job loss, reduced income and any federal or state relief assistance that may be available.
“This event is unprecedented and affects everyone. When it’s all over we want families to come out of this time as mentally, physically, emotionally and financially strong as possible. That means taking care of them today through support of our community and local nonprofit organizations,” said Crystal Moore, Executive Director of Comal County Habitat for Humanity.
The Comal County Habitat for Humanity, Family Life Center, Salvation Army, New Braunfels Food Bank, Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake and Hill Country MHDD have partnered with McKenna to provide the following resources at the MARC:
• Mental health professionals
• Financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments
• Financial assistance for utility bills
• Direct food assistance
• Assistance acquiring P-SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)
• Spiritual support
More information, including services, eligibility, how to access an appointment and necessary documentation is available at www.comalcountycares.com. Phone assistance with information or eligibility can be had at (830) 606-9512 with operation of the MARC starting Wednesday, April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.