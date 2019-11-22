Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said donating a portion of CCSO’s federal asset forfeiture funding to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County was a prime opportunity to help the smallest, most vulnerable victims of abuse.
“The mission of the CACCC is to provide a neutral, child-friendly agency to the community that facilitates a multi-disciplinary approach in the prevention, detection and investigation and treatment of child abuse,” he said. “These are our smallest victims, and one of the sheriff’s office’s responsibilities is to protect and provide support for them.”
County commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding formalizing the CCSO’s donation of $25,000 in U.S. Department of Justice Asset Forfeiture Funds to the CACCC, which provides counseling and emotional support for abused children. The funding will assist in providing medical and therapeutic treatment for those who are victims of sexual and physical abuse.
“From what I hear from Trendy (Sharp, executive director) and the board is that they receive funding from the state CAC, which is basic operating expenses,” Reynolds said. “They are magnificent at fundraising, but today, with this donation, they can get some of their capital projects done.”
Also Thursday, Cindy Coers, Comal County Historical Commission chair, presented commissioners with a pictorial history of New Braunfels, commemorating the city’s 175th anniversary next year. She said it contains 370 photos of New Braunfels as it is today along with some historical photos donated by the Sophienburg Museum.
“It’s a gorgeous book that will be available at a few locations in town, including the Sophienburg,” she said. “It has historical markers and city markers — it’s a book you don’t want to put down.”
Commissioners certified the county’s 2019 general fund and lateral road and flood control fund tax levies. Based on appraised values, $26.687 million (total market) and $24.549 million (net), the general fund levy is $60.442 million and the road/flood levy $10.348 million for 2019.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Legends at Rancho Del Lago subdivisions.
• Temporary county road closures in Sattler between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 14 for Canyon Lake’s annual Christmas Parade.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for October 2019.
• Agreements associated with the Texas Attorney General’s Office’s Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service’s grant program.
• A line-item budget transfer of $35,000 to cover recycling department expenses for the remainder of 2019. County Engineer Tom Hornseth said changes in the industry have led to increased costs to process recycled materials.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. To access the video and agenda from Thursday’s meeting, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
