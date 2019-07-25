Beginning Aug. 1, anyone can sign-up to receive an email or text message notification when city board, committee and commission agendas are posted. Everyone wishing to be notified may subscribe to this free option via the city’s website.
“All city board and commission agendas are posted on the city’s website, but to enhance our transparency, we will be notifying those who subscribe through our Notify Me system when those agendas are posted and providing them with a direct link to the agendas,” said City Secretary Patrick Aten.
In addition to agenda notifications, Notify Me subscribers may also elect to be alerted when community alerts are posted on the website and when postings occur to calendars such as the Main City Calendar and other specific calendars maintained by various city departments.
To receive any of the available electronic notices, those interested should visit www.nbtexas.org/notifyme, or click the Sign Up for Notifications button on the website homepage.
