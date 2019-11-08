Veterans Day parade organizer Eva Lopez on Thursday was busy putting the final touches on this year’s fifth annual event, slated to begin early Saturday morning.
Military tribute trucks, representing the Army and other U.S. service branches, will arrive in the morning as part of the parade. Staging begins at 7:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 386 North Castell Avenue, with the parade launching from there at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will lead off from Sts. Peter and Paul and go down Seguin Street, round the Main Plaza circle then proceed down Seguin Street to First Protestant Church at 172 West Coll Street.
There, remarks will be delivered by District 25 state Sen. Donna Campbell, Mayor Barron Casteel, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause and Sheriff Mark Reynolds.
First Protestant Church Pastor Phil Brown will deliver the closing prayer, followed by a performance of the national anthem by Yesenia McNett.
Lopez founded and organized the first parade in 2015, honoring all veterans, including the city’s famed Fighting Sanchez Brothers who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
They included Eva’s father, Benjamin, and uncles Gilberto, Hiram, Pablo, Arturo, Augustin, Jesse, and Bernardino Jr., enshrined on a “Band of Brothers” plaque installed in 2010 at the Nimitz Museum in Fredericksburg.
“That’s where the idea for the parade came from,” she said. Lopez said her father passed away a month after the 2015 parade. She also paid homage to former New Braunfels Mayor W.W. Amacher, who participated in the first two parades before his death in 2017.
Lopez said this year’s event will also include JROTC units from New Braunfels and Canyon high schools; a veteran’s band from Corpus Christi; various honor guards and escort units, and members of New Braunfels’ police and fire departments.
Lopez thanked U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jay Brewer for his continued help with the event. She also thanked dozens of area businesses and sponsors that include Budweiser, Dunkin Donuts, Shipley Donuts, Granzin Bar-B-Q, McDonald’s and Golden Corral.
“We have had a large response from several community members and businesses,” Lopez said. “We want to get everybody out to honor all of the veterans — they hold a special place in New Braunfels and every other town.”
Lopez said volunteers are welcome, and can contact her at 713-206-1055 or email her at cruz1505@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.