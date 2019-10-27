Several presentations, proclamations and zoning requests await New Braunfels City Council members, who meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Chief Tom Wibert will present an update on New Braunfels Police Department’s 2018 crime reporting statistics compiled under the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The statistics are part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual update of nationwide crime statistics contained in its Uniform Crime Report (UCR) released Sept. 30.
Wibert said a council member requested the update after seeing a report on local crime numbers that appeared in Friday Herald-Zeitung. The report stated the city’s violent crimes increased and property crimes decreased between 2017 and 2018.
NBPD was among thousands of law enforcement agencies that employed the NIBORS system, which computes and categorizes data differently than the current FBI system, which will be retired in 2021.
“He wanted me to explain why we compared this year’s numbers was like ‘comparing apples to oranges,’” Wibert said. “But the NIBRS can be difficult to understand, which is why I was asked to go before council.”
Council members will issue proclamations designating observances of October as Chiropractic Health Month in the city and Nov. 1-10 as Wurstfest. Association President Jim Hill, Grosse Opa Dan Krueger and Festival Chair Randy Rust will present an update on this year’s event.
Other presentations will fete Parks and Recreation Department employees for recent awards by the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, and the proposed 2019-20 Street Maintenance Plan.
Also Monday, council members will discuss and consider approving:
• Various contracts, professional services agreements and purchases of city equipment and services.
• New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. (4B Board) recommendations for direct incentives for McCoy Corporation and another related to airport facilities.
• Purchases of breathing apparatuses and hazardous material detection equipment for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
• Second and final readings of ordinances updating certification and education pay stipends for firefighters and police officers; approvals of New Braunfels Utilities’ water and sewer fee schedules.
• First readings of ordinances that would discount certain Parks and Recreation fees for active military personnel and veterans; impose size and weight limits for oversized vehicles parked in residential driveways; modify city industrial zoning district codes.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances for rezoning or special use requests for properties at 1480 Post Road; 2944 Loop 337; 2050 and 2100 Hunter Road.
• A conditional sign permit to allow a proposed monument sign that exceeds adopted height and sign standards for properties addressed at 1523-1535 East Common Street.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
