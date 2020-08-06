Michael Whitten takes pictures of archival photos hanging on the wall at New Braunfels Smokehouse on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Whitten said he visits New Braunfels at least once a year from his home in Houston, and always makes a stop at the restaurant. "It's another victim of the pandemic," he said. "I came by to pay one last tribute to it." MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Customers line up to order at New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Due to the unsustainable economic hit caused by the pandemic, the restaurant is closing Aug. 7, according to a notice posted at the restaurant. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
After 68 years in business, the New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant is closing its doors on Friday due to the unsustainable economic hit caused by the pandemic. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton
