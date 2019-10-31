Five businesses and individuals were recognized as hunger fighters Tuesday during New Braunfels Food Bank’s 3rd annual Locally Grown dinner — a farm-to-table event to help fight hunger.
The awards banquet, which featured a silent auction, locally grown produce and flowers and Naeglin’s desserts, presented awards in five categories — the Food Hunger Fighter of the Year, the Time-Group Hunger Fighter of the Year, the Time-Individual Hunger Fighter of the Year, the Financial Hunger Fighter of the Year and the Voice Hunger Fighter of the Year.
After thanking the several hundred attendees for coming out to the event,
New Braunfels Food Bank Chief Development Officer Michael Guerra welcomed Sen. Donna Campbell to the stage who blessed the meal. The blessing was followed by an opening message by Gretchen Reuwer, vice chair of the NBFB Advisory Board.
“Tonight we’re here to recognize our extraordinary friends and partners,” Guerra said.
The first award recipient, the Food Hunger Fighter of the Year, was SYSCO — a New York-based food supplier with a distribution center in New Braunfels.
“This is already a partnership we have together and we work very closely to get food to people who need it,” said Herman Crockett, a compliance manager at SYSCO who serves on the board of directors for the San Antonio Food Bank. “We are a part of New Braunfels now, so it’s more logical to give to the community here.”
As the Time-Group Hunger Fighter of the Year, New Braunfels Utilities has had many of its employees donate time to the New Braunfels Food Bank.
“We have a volunteer program within our utility for our employees to help service organizations, so there’s this culture, there’s that heart within the organization to want to go and help,” said Ian Taylor, CEO of NBU. “So because we had this relationship with the food bank, the utility assistance program — it’s a natural fit for us to choose the food bank for opportunity when there’s a department or group of management who want to go together as a team to volunteer.”
The Time-Individual Hunger Fighter of the Year was Julie Askew, a stay-at-home mom who volunteers at the food bank two to six times a week.
“New Braunfels is unique because we have a unique group of individuals we call apple core — we have an apple in our logo — apple core volunteers,” Guerra said. “These are men and women who are regular occurring leadership volunteers.”
Askew is one such volunteer for New Braunfels Food Bank, Guerra said.
“I heard about the New Braunfels Food Bank two years ago when we drove down to move here,” Askew said. “As soon as my kids started school that year — I decided to come in to see if I would like it, and I started coming two days a week right away and now I come all the time.”
Getting to know the clients has been one of the best parts of volunteering for the food bank regularly, Askew said.
“I realized everybody that comes here is just like me — they need help, sometimes we all do — and I’ve gotten to know them very well over the past two years and I look forward to seeing them,” Askew said.
The recipient of the Money Hunger Fighter of the year was the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
“For the food bank, we do an annual poker tournament every year,” said Bobby Johnson, president of the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels. “So far to the food bank in New Braunfels and San Antonio, we’ve donated about $279,000 dollars. I just think we’ve been blessed with a lot of great things, so we deserve to give back everything we can.”
The final award recipient of the evening was the winner of the Voice Hunger Fighter of the Year —the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.
“Mainly what we do is anytime there’s an event or something that’s going on here that (the food bank) needs publicity about, we make sure we cover it — we make sure the community knows about it,” said Neice Bell, publisher of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. “We’re very proud to lend our voice to the New Braunfels Food Bank. We think it’s very important.”
The New Braunfels Food Bank consistently wins the Herald-Zeitung’s Reader Choice Award for volunteer opportunity by a considerable number of votes, Bell said.
“I can tell you, I see the votes and it wasn’t even close — y’all won by a large number of votes,” Bell said. “This year we had 80,000 people vote which was a record year so believe me, if you won that means people are taking notice.”
To close out the evening, Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, thanked everyone for coming out and asked everyone to work together and do their part to help end hunger in the region.
“I think we’re at our best when we’re selfless, when we’re giving,” Cooper said.
Cooper honored a woman named Shanel, a New Braunfels resident who used the New Braunfels Food Bank to get back on her feet and have a second chance at life after overcoming a drug addiction.
“Having Shanel with us tonight to be able to celebrate her journey this season, giving us our season — our season to be our best, is so special,” Cooper said. “I think our whole goal on this earth is to help people live in their hardest hour.”
In New Braunfels, more than 2,500 people a month use the New Braunfels Food Bank’s services, a number that is rising as New Braunfels continues to grow.
The New Braunfels Food Bank is at 1620 S. Seguin Ave. For more information about the food bank, call 830-327-6000.
