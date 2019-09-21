A Comal County jury sentenced Mario Vega Cruz to seven years in prison on Friday, hours after convicting him of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony and Cruz, 35, faced anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.
Cruz may be eligible for parole in 3 and a half years, depending on behavior, and will have to register as a sex offender for life.
“We’re very glad he was found guilty,” Prosecutor Sammy McCrary said. “(New Braunfels Police Department) Det. David Schroeder should be given a great deal of credit, he did an excellent job.”
Jurors got the case Friday morning and adjourned for a short break after the guilty verdict before reconvening to render a punishment.
McCrary, assisted by Clayten Hearrell, rested the state’s case early Thursday, a day after the girl at the center of the case and her mother testified in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court.
The girl, who was 7 at the time, said on of June 1, 2011, Cruz used his fingers to fondle and then penetrate her private parts while he carried her upstairs to sleep next to his son.
Days after her daughter accused Cruz of the act on May 30, 2014, the mother reported it to police.
Cruz testified he interviewed with Schroeder on Nov. 19, 2014. The 4½-hour session closed with Schroeder suggesting Cruz pen a written apology to the alleged victim — a document that led to Cruz’ arrest on Nov. 25, 2014.
“I wrote the letter because I wanted to apologize for our families having to go through this and being torn apart,” Cruz said.
Defense attorney Anthony Cantrell presented San Antonio clinical psychologist Joann Murphey, who suggested Cruz had been bullied into writing the letter after a lengthy interrogation and that it amounted to a false confession.
“During the trial Cantrell had an expert testify who was getting paid $350 an hour, and had never done an interview,” McCrary said. “Our hard working detectives don’t make anywhere near that. Doesn’t seem right to me.”
Cantrell exited the courtroom Friday with no comments.
For more on this story visit our coverage from this past week at http://herald-zeitung.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.