Comal County activists are considering turning parts of a pristine property on the county line into a safe haven for the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler.
On Tuesday, about 100 New
Braunfels residents packed into the McKenna Center for the Comal County Conservation Alliance’s first meeting of the year, during which environmentalists discussed the El Rancho Cima property along the edge of the Edwards Plateau.
“We had over 100 show up which was amazing and wonderful, we were counting on maybe 40,” said CCCA vice president Helen Ballew. “There was the desire to do something, to take action.”
Advocates are urging the county to buy and preserve two parcels of property from development, given the area’s lush greenage and historical significance.
During the meeting El Rancho Cima nearby residents and advocates Randy and Leslie Collier floated the idea of making two land parcels into a mitigation bank to protect the warblers — if the county buys them.
“I feel it is important to inform the community that Comal County is the (2nd) fastest growing county in the nation and we don’t have a mitigation bank,” Collier said in an email.
The birds, which reside only in Central Texas, are endangered because they nest in Ashe-juniper trees and oak woodlands, which are being cleared en masse for houses and other developments.
The small birds are recognizable by their bright yellow cheeks, black throat and back and distinctive buzzing sounds.
They migrate to Texas around March to nest and raise their young before leaving in July for Mexico and Central America, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Collier said that the warblers make up part of a larger ecosystem that include the trees, bees, water, grass and everything in between.
“While we are protecting the bird and its habitat specifically, on a larger scale it is the ecosystem we want to protect on this land,” Collier said.
Before anything can start, the warblers must return in March so conservationists can survey their habitat before planning a mitigation bank.
Boundaries and data is collected from the surveys to determine any species loss and where the birds nest to see which areas must be prioritized and protected.
There are several requirements to qualify for a mitigation bank. Factors include physical, chemical and biological characteristics to sustain the ecosystem, its size and location, and its compatibility with adjacent land uses, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
It must also consider development trends, such as anticipated land changes, habitat status and trends, local restoration goals and potential for chemical contamination, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Once approved as a mitigation bank, there will be a designated conservation easement and that land will be protected in perpetuity,” Collier said.
Collier said the community must alert the Comal County Commissioners Court they support the county purchasing the land. They then must vote and raise money to purchase the land quickly.
“With every passing day, anyone could purchase that land and develop it into a shopping mall, warehouse distribution center or subdivision,” Collier said.
The El Rancho Cima property spans 2,382 acres with land on either side of the Blanco River and boasts the Devil’s Backbone ridge.
The Boy Scouts previously used it as a camp but sold it last year to a developer who divided it into seven parcels.
Private property owners have bought some of the land and other sections are preserved. In November, Hays County Commissioners Court voted acquiring 533 acres and transforming it into a public park. Collier said there were several people from Hays County who provided input.
“A wonderful woman named Roberta, who lives in Hays County, came to show her support and offer encouragement to the group to purchase the land,” Collier said. “There were many people in the room who had camped at El Rancho Cima as Scouts and are, just as we, dismayed that the land would be sold with no restrictions. “
Ballew said there are some talks with the county.
“As best I know, there’s some communication with Comal County about the future of those properties that are part of El Rancho Cima,” Ballew said. “But I don’t know the status and nature of them.”
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause however said there have been several meetings in the past, but recently there have been no updates.
During the two-hour meeting, residents asked about how they can help and work with the county.
“We were so moved by the standing ovation and one woman and I spoke after the meeting was in tears and I truly understand her emotion,” Collier said. “I believe we conveyed the importance of preserving the land and the urgency.”
