When thinking of an off-road navigation rally, most probably don’t picture two women living with anxiety and depression behind the wheel.
But two Bulverde moms are taking on the challenge of tackling both mental health stigmas and the only all-women’s off-road navigation race in the country.
Depending on nothing but their faith, mapping skills and each other, Marie Campbell, 50, and Jessica Moore, 39, will be competing in the Rebelle Rally, now in its fouth year.
This will be Campbell’s second time to participate in the rally, and Moore’s first.
“I never have had to rely so heavily on the Lord,” Campbell said of last year’s race. “I had no skills last year going into it, and even this year, we’re just following His lead.”
The race has different navigational levels of difficulty, with green, blue and black navigation points, each worth a different amount of points, Campbell explained.
“It’s like skiing — green is the easiest, and can be spotted easily with large flags,” Campbell said. “The blue ones, they’re usually like a stake in the ground, they’re half the size and are a bit harder to spot. The black are just virtual points — there’s no physical marker for them, but your navigator will tell you how close you are to the point when you check-in on it.”
Last year, Campbell and her teammate focused on green checkpoints and completed the race in last place.
“My teammate had Stage 4 cancer — so we were just trying to get our green checkpoints,” Campbell said. “We were just so excited we finished, even if in last.”
This year, Campbell and Moore said they hope to finish in the top 20 or even in the top 10.
“We’re really trying to compete this year,” Moore said. “We’ve gone up to Colorado and done some training on how to change a tire, drive through the mud and it’s just been a lot of fun.”
Moore said both she and Campbell have struggled with depression and anxiety before, but that they are looking forward to talking openly about this with anyone.
“I want to help young mothers — that’s where I struggled the most,” Moore said.
“I got bogged down last year in the anxiety, this year I worked on that,” Campbell said.
Last year, Campbell said she and her partner won a spirit award, for which they were given a small sum. The winnings were donated to ThriveWell Cancer Foundation, Campbell said.
“This year we’re hoping to raise $5,000 for the spirit award to fund it, and to talk about mental health to everyone there,” Campbell said. “Mental illness gets a bad reputation in my age group … when one out of two of us is dealing with mental health issues … well, there’s still a negative stigma — we want to talk to more people and let them know we’re not perfect but just help normalize it.”
The women met in June while setting up decorations for their church’s vacation bible school session, which Campbell said was a blessing of a moment.
“I said if you ever need a partner, I’m always up for learning something new and stretching myself,” Moore said.
“She’s an adventurer and has an adventurous heart,” Campbell said.
The women have been training since June, practicing their navigation skills and off-road vehicle maintenance skills, Moore said.
“It’s a 10-day event with eight days of competition,” Moore said. “We’re really excited for it.”
The race will conclude with a gala. It costs members $12,000 to enter.
The race is set to take place across Nevada and California and will start on Oct. 11.
For more information about the Rebelle Rally, visit www.rebellerally.com/info/.
