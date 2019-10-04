As the face of River City Advocacy, Tiffany Quiring takes care of New Braunfels — and is working to help New Braunfels care for itself.
Quiring, the development director of RCA, grew up in New Braunfels, where she attended New Braunfels High School and first discovered her passion working as a volunteer.
“I was technically born in Seguin, but that’s because my mom happened to be at work when she went into labor,” Quiring said with a laugh. “I went home to New Braunfels that same day though.”
Quiring was very involved in the Tree of Life Church in her high school years, through which she volunteered often, and was very into the arts in high school.
“I liked painting and making collages,” Quiring said. “I took all the art classes I could, that was really what I enjoyed.”
Going on to Texas State University, Quiring graduated with a degree in general studies, with a focus in religious studies, writing and art.
“I was also working fulltime at Home Depot,” Quiring said. “I worked there on and off for seven years total I think, as a cashier, paint director, in contractor sales, etc.”
Quiring worked at Home Depot about two to three years after graduating in 2010, before she went on to work at Ernesto’s Jewelry.
“It was while I was working there I discovered the RCA as a client,” Quiring said. “I went there about two years before I was offered a position on the board.”
It was just before she actually started to serve on the board, the RCA decided to create a director of development position — a position Quiring felt tied all her talents together.
“Having studied art and graphic design in college, I felt like it was just perfect, a way to tie together my passions for mental health, art and people,” Quiring said.
As the development director, Quiring is RCA’s representative for the Downtown Association, Moms Demand Action, Adopt a Spot (a Landa cleanup project), and was recently selected as a mental health ambassador for NBISD.
“I’m also a member of the Jaycees on their philanthropy committee which I love, it’s a great chance to learn about non-profits and meet with like-minded individuals,” Quiring said.
One of the best parts of being an employee at the RCA is the chance to talk openly about mental health and how important it is, Quiring said.
“I’m one of those people who loves Christmas because I love buying gifts for people,” Quiring said. “That’s how it is with RCA — I love talking about mental health anyway, but it seems a little less random with me working here,” she said with a laugh.
During her time at RCA, Quiring has helped re-introduce an LGBT teen group for LGBT kids to find support, as well as help develop the RCA’s art room into an art studio.
“Creative expression can do a lot for healing,” Quiring said.
Quiring said she hopes to end the stigmas around talking about mental health, and one of the coolest things about being a New Braunfels native is working in her home and community to help people daily.
“This is my home, I live just down the street from the house I grew up in,” Quiring said.
Quiring, a single mom, loves spending free time with her 5-year old daughter Magnolia “Maggie.”
“She’s strong and sweet and wonderful all at the same time,” Quiring said. “Being a single working mom I’m always tired but it’s literally all so worth it I don’t even mind.”
RCA will be having an art show fundraiser titled “Rooted in Possibility” on Nov. 10 at Water2Wine Quiring help put together and hopes to meet community members at. For more information about the RCA, visit https://rivercityadvocacy.org.
