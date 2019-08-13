The body of a 50-year-old New Braunfels woman was recovered from the Guadalupe River early Monday morning.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 1600 block of Ponderosa Drive in Canyon Lake around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, said Jennifer Smith, CCSO communications coordinator.
“The caller reported a body found floating face down in the river,” Smith said, adding Canyon Lake Fire and EMS units also responded. She said the woman’s driver’s license identified her as a 50-year-old woman with a New Braunfels address, and that she didn’t appear to have been deceased for a long period of time.
Smith said Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced the woman dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. She said next-of-kin had also been notified.
“We plan to conduct this as a thorough death investigation,” Smith said. “Right now, there appears to be no foul play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.