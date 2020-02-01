Comal County Democrats are hosting a candidate forum featuring District 21 U.S. House candidates and local candidates today from 2-3 p.m. at the Canyon Lake Villages clubhouse, 1191 Skyline Drive in Canyon Lake.
Gloria Meehan, Comal County party chair, said the event will include House candidates Jennie Lou Leeder and Wendy Davis, county commissioners candidates Lindsay Poisel (Precinct 1) and Colette Nies (Precinct 3), and District 73 Texas House candidate Stephanie Phillips.
“This is an important election in 2020, and this forum provides constituents a chance to listen
to Democrats who are trying to effect positive change in Texas,” Meehan said on Friday. “Folks don’t always have a chance to listen to valuable forums, and having these candidates come out to the Hill County to talk about the issues is really important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.