Another chapter closed Tuesday in the case against a Bulverde man who engaged in a shootout with county law officers nearly four years ago.
Judge Dib Waldrip sentenced Garrett Marshall Cooke to 15 years in prison after accepting Cook’s guilty plea to one count of aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon, stemming from the June 23, 2016 incident.
Cooke, now 25 and out on bail since his arrest, wore a button-down blue shirt and khaki pants and silently accepted his punishment, which mandates he serve at least 7½ years before being considered for parole. He was placed in handcuffs seconds after Waldrip issued his sentence, ending the 10-minute hearing.
Cooke penned a letter of apology to law officers, including the man he wounded, Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Martin Ferguson, who sat silently as Cooke was led away.
“Writing a letter after a thing like this doesn’t make everything better or OK,” Ferguson said. “All he had to do
that night is put the gun down, and everything would’ve been OK. He would have gotten help at a mental facility and only away a few days. Now he’s going to prison.”
According to incident reports, Bulverde Police Department officers were called to the 31600 block of High Ridge Drive in the Bulverde Hills subdivision around 10:35 p.m. June 23 after a relative reported a suicidal subject with a gun. CCSO deputies joined BPD officers and together they tried to dissuade Cooke, who instead began approaching them with the weapon.
Authorities said he was trying to commit suicide by cop. Officers quit trying to calm Cooke down after he began firing in their direction, with one shot striking Ferguson who was wearing a protective vest. Police and deputies returned fire, striking Cooke several times.
Ferguson and Cooke were treated at University Hospital in San Antonio. Ferguson was treated and released, with Cooke hospitalized longer. Cooke was indicted Sept. 14, 2016 and released from Comal County Jail a week later after posting $400,000 bond.
Before Waldrip’s sentence, defense attorney Mark Stevens sought to correct several entries in Cooke’s pre trial sentencing report, which was completed after he pled no contest to four felony charges — attempted capital murder of a police officer and three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant — on Nov. 1, 2019.
Stevens requested Waldrip correct the report to indicate there was evidence that lawmen fired the first shots at Cooke, which Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp hotly contested.
“It really doesn’t matter,” Waldrip said. “I watched that video, and anybody who leans down to check to see if he still has bullets in his gun, if I’m on the other end, he’s going to get one from me.”
Ferguson, now 38 and with CCSO since 2014, said deputies went there to help Cooke.
“If someone’s having a hard time, we’re not looking to hurt them but take care of them,” he said. “But we will defend ourselves if we have to.”
Tharp said she spoke with Ferguson and Bulverde police before accepting the plea and sentencing agreement.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds, Chief Deputy Jimmy Jones and about dozen more CCSO deputies also attended Tuesday’s hearing.
“We were there to show solidarity and support for our employee and our staff,” said Reynolds, who said the length of Cooke’s sentence wasn’t his to decide.
“The attorneys presented the arrangement to Deputy Ferguson and I know he and his family thought about for a while,” Reynolds said. “Is it enough? It was OK with (Ferguson) – I just told him I would support whatever he decided.”
Tharp has one more hurdle – prosecuting Cooke’s father, Nelson Greene Cooke. Authorities said the elder Cooke, now 64, tried get rid of a magazine from the gun his son allegedly used in the shooting. He was subsequently charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair in a case that could go to trial as soon as Monday.
Tharp would only comment on concluding proceedings against his son.
“This case was important – not only to our office but to all law enforcement,” she said. “They go out every day and put their lives on the line. The Bulverde police and CCSO went out and tried to deescalate a situation, and one of them left the scene with a bullet inside of him.
“That will always impact Deputy Ferguson – it will stay with him on every call he responds to. (Cooke) didn’t shoot just once, he fired several times. That is why I wanted law enforcement to be part of every aspect of the case. I’m grateful for the time they spent in helping us with preparing the trial.”
