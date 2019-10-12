New Braunfels police are asking residents to be aware — especially after leaving financial institutions with large sums of money.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said law enforcement agencies across the country, including here in New Braunfels, have seen an increase in reported cases of a specific type of theft known as “bank jugging.”
“These cases often involve suspects who are watching out for individuals that withdraw large sums of money from a bank or ATM and then follow those individuals in the hope that they will leave that money inside their vehicle while they run errands or return to work or home,” he said. “That’s when they burglarize their vehicle and steal the cash.”
Ferguson said NBPD reminds residents to never leave cash (especially large sums) in vehicles. “Additionally, it is always good practice to be aware of your surroundings, especially when withdrawing money from the bank, and if you notice anything suspicious you should contact your local law enforcement agency,” he said. “You should never leave cash in your vehicle — it’s the No. 1 way to avoid becoming a victim.”
Ferguson said NBPD encourages employing the LOCK, TAKE and HIDE method to avoid the anguish and financial loss involved in vehicle burglaries.
“It means LOCK car doors, TAKE valuables inside or at least HIDE them from plain view,” he said.
For more on ways to prevent crime, visit nbtexas.org/1066/Keep-NB-Safe-Crime-Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.