Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls — or at least daddies and daughters — it is time for the big show.
This year’s annual Daddy Daughter Sweetheart Dance, themed “Under the Big Top,” will take place at the McKenna Events Center next Friday and Saturday, with 70 tickets for Friday’s 7 p.m. dance still on sale.
Despite the hiccup of the dance moving from Wursthalle to the McKenna Event Center following the Marktplatz fire in November, this year’s dance is set to have the largest turnout the city has ever seen, said Cassie Paddock, recreation program supervisor.
“It’s gotten more and more people coming every year, which has really been great,” Paddock said. “Last year we had about 170 tickets still left the week before, whereas we’re already down to 70 — and Saturday is completely sold out.”
The dance has become a tradition for many dads in the area, and required the adding of a third time last year, Paddock recalls.
“I love that we’ve been able to expand it and not sell out — telling dads they couldn’t take their daughters out when we only had two dances was really tough,” Paddock said.”
This year’s carnival theme will include specialized drinks and food; a red, white, blue and yellow color scheme for decorations; a photo booth; a dance floor; carriage rides and more, Paddock said.
“Our carriage ride had to find a different route this year, but they came and scoped it out and feel confident about the route they’ll be doing around McKenna,” Paddock said.
In the immediate aftermath of the Wurstfest fire, Paddock said she had already begin making calls around to see where the dance could be moved.
“It was like the day of the fire, and we realized we needed to find a new venue,” Paddock said. “I was definitely stressed trying to find one, but the McKenna Events Center was gracious enough to say they were available and have been so helpful through this planning process.”
Dance tickets are $25 per person. Ticket sales go toward funding the dance, which is also sponsored by Dillard’s this year, Paddock said.
“We are very excited for the event and can’t wait to see all the dads and daughters come out next weekend, Paddock said.
For more information about the event or to purchase one of the remaining 70 tickets, go to https://bit.ly/30PtFRJ.
The first dance will start at 7 p.m. Friday Jan. 31, with subsequent dances taking place at 4 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 1 and at 7 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 1.
The McKenna Event Center is located at 801 W. San Antonio St.
