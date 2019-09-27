Avia Dowden considers herself a holiday-aholic — in fact, she decorated her home for Halloween in early September.
Dowden was born and raised outside of Laredo, Texas.
“It was an absolutely idyllic South Texas childhood, with one sister who is 14 years older than myself,” she said. “It made for a very, very precious relationship.”
Her folks were in the constant role of volunteerism and leadership in both church and the community. They were amazing and funny.
“I don’t want to say pillars of a community, but they were the most amazing example of community stewardship and devotion to church and scouting and community,” Dowden said. “They were an amazing example.”
She attended a tiny high school in Bruni, Texas, where every student was involved in every sport and organization because there weren’t many.
It was so tiny, that there were 15 in her graduating class.
After graduating high school, she attended Southwest Texas State University to study education.
Dowden fell in love with the Hill Country in college and learned about New Braunfel’s heritage as a college student.
“That was my first introduction to New Braunfels and its German heritage, as well as Hispanic, Mexican heritage,” Dowden said. “And that’s who I was, so I knew that’s where I belong.”
Dowden married her first husband and was a stay-at-home mom for a few years. She then worked in the floral industry for seven years, McKenna Health System for 12 years, the Scooter Store for 10 years, and the Seniors Center of Comal County for five years.
At the moment, she is not working, but she said there was much she loved about working at the senior center.
“Too numerous to list,” Dowden said. “But you’re back here, learning the stories of the seniors and having the benefit of being a part of their lives was a remarkable joy and blessing.”
It was a perfect fit or culmination of her life’s work.
“Understanding the health care and hospitality industry, it made my time at the senior center a great joy,” Dowden said. “And I’m proud to say that so many of the seniors that I served are now dear friends.”
During her 35-plus years in the New Braunfels area, she has been involved with March of Dimes, Pilots International, Republican Women, the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Raven’s Star, Outdoor Education, Relay for Life, National Night Out, Wurstfest and various roles at her church as a lifetime Methodist, and current member of North Shore United Methodist.
And of course, she’s been working at the Comal County Fair for more than 24 years at the antiques and heirloom exhibit.
As for awards, a couple of them stand out. The one recognition that meant the most to her was being awarded for always doing the right thing at the Scooter Store.
“The number one core ideology at the store was always do the right thing,” Dowden said.
Possibly the one that touched her the most was when she was presented with a commemorative portrait and a poem written about her by the members of the senior center.
“There’s so many talented people,” Dowden said. “They crafted this wood carving up with a picture of me and painted it, and a member wrote a poem about me working there,” she said. “That was presented to me during my time before I left so that is very, very precious to me.”
Dowden has remarried. She met her husband, Rex, while out dancing, something they both love to do.
“I like to say one of my favorite pastimes is dancing with my handsome cowboy husband, Rex,” Dowden said.
They got married 20 years ago, at Canyon Lake Methodist Church. Afterward, celebrated and danced the night away at Anhalt Hall.
They do a lot of things together, such as enjoying the wealth of local live entertainment in Central Texas, lake activities, gardening and creating celebrations for family and friends.
One of the festivities she and Rex are known for are their Halloween parties.
She raised two children in Comal County then gained two more when she married Rex. She also has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“All of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren live within 30 mile of New Braunfels,” Dowden said. “They’re all 100 % right here, and it’s a great joy for us.”
Being born and raised on the border and having German heritage makes New Braunfels the perfect place for her.
“I call myself German by heritage and a Mexican by geography,” Dowden said laughing. “The Mexican influences are a very important part of my life, living on the border for the first 18 years of my life and then discovering this area. It was like the only place I could be. It’s given me the most beautiful life I could have ever dreamed of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.