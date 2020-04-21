National Weather Service meteorologists expect thunderstorms ahead of a cold front that could bring isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The main threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rains are also possible.
“There’s an upper-level system and a front that is going to come through on Wednesday,” said Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the NWS office in New Braunfels. “At this point, it looks timed pretty well that we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms, and the possibility is that some could be strong to severe probably for the afternoon, maybe into the evening.
The greatest threat for severe storms are areas east of I-35 and north of I-10.
There is an area of marginal risk east of a Harper to Hondo to Karnes City line with a slight risk area east of a Jarrell to Austin to Gonzales to Hallettsville line.
“If there are any storms, you should seek shelter,” Fogarty said. “If we get hail, that could be dangerous. Probably not tornadoes, but you still want to be in a good sturdy building, away from windows.”
Skies will then clear for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures warming into the high 80s and low 90s, according to the forecast for New Braunfels.
Expect sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Residents should monitor NWS forecasts for the latest information.
