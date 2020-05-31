Non-social media

Look at one of Jeff Moore’s photographs and you can almost hear the wind blowing across the vast, colorful terrain. Perhaps you feel the heavy dampness of the approaching storm or the searing sunlight in the desert dunes. Maybe you imagine exploring the river that winds into the distance.
Look at one of Moore’s photographs, and you’ll have a taste of how nature exists without man.
“My favorite location is anywhere off the beaten path away from the crowds,” Moore said. “In today’s social media saturated world, it can be difficult to find locations not already photographed to death. Iconic locations are iconic for a reason, but I’ll take a stark desolate remote location over a crowded park any day. Finding quiet in a sometimes chaotic world is very important to me.”
While some artists find their medium first and eventually find their subject, Moore’s interest in photography followed from his love of nature and travel.
“I initially used my photography to promote and organize guided camping trips,” he said, explaining landscape photography is one way he expresses his love of the natural world. “As both technology and technique improved over the past decade, I am now proud to print and share my work.”
Though experience has been his greatest teacher, Moore doesn’t believe anyone is completely self-taught.
“I have friends who I travel with who are incredibly talented landscape photographers, and I learn so much from them,” he said. “New photographers like to ask a lot of tech questions about camera gear, but I have learned that having the patience and perseverance to master composition and capture natural light are more important than the gear in your bag. It is also important to build your own community of fellow outdoor photographers that also want to learn and grow and travel and hike.”
Backpacking trips with heavy camera gear always have their inherent challenges, Moore said, and those challenges increase under different circumstances. For example, desert backpacking trips add the weight of the hiker’s water supply, and weather can be a significant adversary.
“I found last year’s autumn trip to Mongolia super challenging due to winter weather coming early,” Moore said. “No amount of camel wool socks and gloves could keep me warm. Growing up in Texas has not prepared me well for cold weather camping.”
Nevertheless, Moore said the joy that comes from the stunning scenery always outweighs any struggles along the way.
“My favorite overall scene would have to include snow capped jagged mountain peaks with glacial lakes in the foreground — and add a mountain goat on the rocks, too, for an element of wildlife,” he said.
If the coronavirus pandemic has died down enough that travel is safe this fall, Moore may get a chance to shoot exactly such a shot.
“I will be visiting the Canadian Rockies again with many more glacial lakes and mountain goats on the itinerary,” he said. “New Zealand and Tanzania are on the top of my list of international destinations for the near future. I enjoy wildlife photography as much as I do landscapes.”
By day, Moore’s creative talents are used remodeling homes.
“I get equal creative satisfaction out of making a property lovely as I do a photographic print,” he said.
He also works with his father in real estate law and estate planning at the law office of Barry D. Moore in downtown New Braunfels.
To see more of Moore’s work, go to jeffmooreoutdoors.com.
