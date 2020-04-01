Past and present intertwine during Folk Fest, a two-day educational celebration of early settlers’ ingenuity, at the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, and this year’s event offers even more to celebrate.
Each year the festival brings the museum’s grounds to life as thousands walk around — some in costumes ranging from dirndls to Civil War uniforms — learning how to make adobe style bricks, molding clay, scrubbing clothes on a washboard and learning to quilt.
This year, in addition to the many pioneer-inspired games and activities festival-goers can enjoy an evening of entertainment.
During the Folk Fest After Dark portion of the event, local musical favorite Zach Walther Band, a three-piece ensemble with guitar, bass and drums, will add a folksy environment with their Americana roots rock.
“Our Folk Fest After Dark is going to be an old-fashioned concert — bring your blanket and your lawn chairs,” said Kay Areneau, president of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels.
General admission for the “Folk Fest After Dark” event is $10.
Heritage Society Executive Director Justin Ball said the idea came up when he and some fellow members were enjoying the night out and admired the beautiful scenery.
“A big struggle I’ve had is how to make a handmade furniture museum cool,” Ball said. “Certainly doing events like Folk Fest, they go a long way as to letting the public know we’re here and a worthy cause to support.”
Areneau said the Heritage Society hopes to raise at least $20,000 through the event this year, which would help fund repairs to the museum’s foundation and roof.
“These are old, old, buildings,” Areneau said. “We can’t even do it with what we make, we need extra people to help support.”
The museum is among 18 historic buildings on the 3.5-acre conservation plaza at 1300 Church Hill Drive. Others include a one-room schoolhouse, an old-fashioned saloon, bed-and-breakfast and a working barbershop. The site boasts five examples of different styles of fachwerk, a traditional German building technique.
The Heritage Society started the festival in the mid-1980s, said Heritage Society executive director Justin Ball. The society hoped it would teach history in an interactive and fun way for all ages.
True to New Braunfels’ German heritage, Folk Fest also offers nine-pin bowling and authentic German food, like sauerkraut and sausages prepared by Uwe’s Bakery & Deli.
The society also invited Hispanic and African American groups to join the festival to display their history.
“So much of the history of New Braunfels is tied up in its German heritage,” Ball said. “And a lot of times these groups don’t get recognition for their contributions as well.” ↔
Editor’s Note: Folk Fest was originally scheduled for April 4 and 5, but due to COVID-19 safety recommendations, has been postponed until Oct. 17 and 18.
