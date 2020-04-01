Thoughts of Mexican food can often conjure images of bursting burritos and street tacos. For many, the cuisine has become the go-to budget meal for those looking to add some flavor to their diet.
But for Tom Goss, executive chef at La Cosecha, the distinct food category offers an opportunity.
“I think Mexican food as a whole is trending and I think … people are starting to understand it’s much more complex than your traditional spicy and heavy food that we think of,” he said. “There’s a lot of other layers to it. It’s finally starting to be seen as more of an elevated cuisine.”
Goss has been with the New Braunfels restaurant at 505 Business Interstate 35 N. since the start, designing and tweaking the menu as time went on, he said. During that time, raising the bar on what customers should expect from a Mexican dish has been at the front of his mind.
“I think that is something that is trending, especially in Texas being on the forefront of that,” he said. “A lot of restaurants in Austin and Houston are pushing that element.”
He said bringing a focus to high-quality, often locally-sourced ingredients elevates dishes to something La Cosecha customers regularly seek out.
“Intentionally, I think we try to push the boundaries of what we thought this area would be receptive to,” Goss said. “We are really excited about doing authentic, interior Mexican food. But as with any restaurant, you are going to adapt to what the clientele wants while also maintaining who you are. So we did add different Tex-Mex options to the menu to be more appealing to New Braunfels.”
With that has come some items on the menu he believes visitors to the restaurant have come to look forward to, and that includes the always changing aguachile, a variant of traditional ceviche.
“Ceviche would be raw fish or shrimp that is cured in lime juice or citrus. … Sometimes it has oranges and grapefruits and avocados. Sometimes it’s more salsa-like with tomatoes and onion, jalapenos and cilantro in it,” Goss said. “But it’s mostly about that fish being cured in the lime juice.”
He said the restaurant regularly changes the dish, including the type of fish used, the preparation method and the chile water.
“It was on the original menu and a lot of the regulars have come back and they ask about ‘What have you changed it to,’ ‘What is the new ceviche’ — it’s something they are always wanting to try,” Goss said.
It’s this and other staples, like the complex house-made Mexican mole sauce, that continue to bring people back, both looking for familiar items and seeking out fresh changes.
“I think we expected that and people here are very familiar with Tex-Mex. That’s what they are comfortable with and that’s why we made (mole) an option, but we still have those house specialties that are going to be something that express a little bit more of the authenticity of Mexican cuisine.”
Red Snapper Aguachile
Ingredients:
Gulf Coast Red Snapper
Fermented in serrano and cucumber aguachile
Avacado
Blood Orange
Burnt salt
Chile oil
Directions:
Snapper is thinly sliced and cured in lime juice. Place in bowl of fermented chile water. Garnish with avocado and blood orange. Top with burnt salt.
Chile water is fermented for one week with different herbs and spices (juniper, peppercorn and coriander).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.