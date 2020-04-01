“The Mill.” Anyone growing up in New Braunfels knew what that phrase meant.
Opened in 1921 as the Planters and Merchants Mill and primarily producing gingham fabrics, the plant was the only cotton mill to take in raw bales of locally grown cotton and process it into fabric.
By 1928, The Mill had gone bankrupt and opened under new ownership in 1931 as the New Braunfels Textile Mills.
In 1957, The Mill was bought by Mission Valley Mills with the plant operating in over half a million square feet of space on 40 acres of prime real estate. In its heyday, employees numbered over 2,000.
South Texas was one of many states producing cotton for nationwide use and the New Braunfels area farmers knew this crop was profitable and local businessmen saw it as a lucrative business venture by opening cotton gins in the area. The Texas State Historical Association notes that in 1909, Texas produced 0.4% of the nation’s textiles and by 1925, 1.2%. By 1945, there were 25 cotton textile mills in Texas with the state producing 25 percent of the nation’s cotton.
In an editorial written by Bill Morton for the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung dated March 1997, The Mill supplied fabric for Montgomery Ward, Sears Roebuck and Company, J.C. Penney, Levi Strauss plants, Farah and Haggar slacks, Nike and various private businesses all over the country. It was not uncommon to see invoices for thousands of yards or bolts of fabric loaded onto large trucks for delivery all over the United States.
Upholstery fabric was also provided to Broyhill, Lazy Boy and Drexel Heritage.
The process of making the fabric was labor intensive and at times dangerous due to the operating of heavy machinery. Before OSHA and health regulations, employees worked in conditions that were noisy and dusty. Noise was produced by the weaving machines and dust from the processing of the raw cotton.
When Westpoint Pepperell purchased the plant in 1972, new regulations came into effect for better working conditions and benefits for the employees.
To the drawing board
The initial process of producing the fabric began with the designing of the fabric, then selecting the colors and thread plies, weaving the fabric and then the finishing process.
With only a sixth-grade education and just returning from a stint in the Army, Robert “Red” Keoghan began designing fabric patterns under the tutelage of Alfred Buchner, an Austrian immigrant who had been a POW during World War II.
Before computer programs, the time consuming work into designing the fabric patterns would entail graph paper (16 squares per inch), colored wooden pencils, rulers, a good magnifying glass and Scotch tape.
Several pages of graph paper would be taped together and the pattern would be drawn out at the request of the company ordering the specific design. Each pattern would sometimes state the thread color numbers and ply of the thread. Once that was established, the instructions were sent to the warehouse for thread spools to be sent to the weaving room. In later years, The Mill became computerized and designs became easier.
Color master
Felipe C. Rosales would step in next. As a warehouseman, Rosales was in charge of taking daily inventory to insure that the warehouse held enough thread to fill an order. Employed for 39 years, Rosales started working at The Mill at the age of 22, pulling colors every day from a list provided by the designers — sometimes 242 red, 97 black or 101 black, 119 blue or 187 helio. The thread would be sent to the winders to be quilled and prepared for the weaving room.
A smashing finish
The final and third process in the manufacturing of the fabric came with the careful hands of the Zunkers. Eugene and Shirley Zunker started working at The Mill in 1957 and 1958 respectively, in the weaving room.
Shirley began as a magazine filler, then as a smash hand checking for flaws, a weaver and finally as a weaving room supervisor and eventually retiring in 2000. Smash hands were responsible for inspecting the fabric for flaws and then tying off by hand any loose threads to correct the flaws in the fabric, then smashing it.
The fabric would then proceed to be singed and doused in a water bath. Sixty-inch-wide fabrics on metal rollers would pass through a long gas flame singeing the stray threads and imperfections and immediately fall into a water bath cooling the fabric.
After this process, the fabric would be sent for finishing for either stretching or shrinking and treated with chemicals to either stiffen or soften the fabric.
A note on seersucker
Seersucker was a very popular fabric during the time The Mill operated and bolts of fabric were ordered by major companies for summer clothing. Seersucker suits were the norm in Texas for several lawyers during the hot summer months.
Seersucker is a lightweight cotton fabric originating in India and the name was taken from the Hindi ushir o shakar,” meaning milk and sugar. Soft for milk and coarse for sugar. When weaving seersucker, one warp thread was slack while the other was tight, resulting in the puckered or wrinkled effect. The method is referred to as the “slack tension weave.”
Gingham and denim were also in high demand. Zunker stated that the seersucker technique required a heavy and a light thread in order to get the puckered effect with one projectile tighter that the other. Projectiles would help to weave up and down to produce the warp and weft weaving and could weave as much as 165 threads per minute in thread plies of size 40, for fine shirting fabrics or size 20, for denim.
Cotton in the raw
The Mill was the only fabric manufacturing plant that produced fabrics straight from a bale of raw cotton. According to Zunker, eight bales of cotton would be placed next to each other to be processed by a machine similar to a vacuum cleaner that would rotate over the bales, cleaning and spinning the cotton into threads until the desired thickness or thinness was achieved.
Spools of thread were wound and referred to as “cheeses” by Zunker and Rosales because of their similarity to a wheel of cheddar cheese.
After processing the fabric, the bolts of fabric would be shipped out to the buyer for clothing and in some instances, larger orders would cause consistent work while at times when orders were fewer, the plant would work only a three- or four-day week. When in full seven-day operations, three shifts were filled running the plant 24 hours a day. Some employees were paid salaries while other positions were paid by “piecework.”
Remnants
Before OSHA regulations and before tariffs existed on goods, The Mill functioned in a community that was more a family atmosphere rather than an employer.
Mrs. Zunker stated that when work was slow, several employees would get together for a day at the local Landa Park, have a picnic and play volleyball.
The final days of The Mill came in 2005. After several years of layoffs and sometimes short weeks, warehouse items were auctioned off and the building vacated after 78 years.
The New Braunfels tradition came to an end. But every once in a while a garage sale or estate sale pops up in town and anyone hunting for vintage items will find Mill fabrics.
Sometimes old spools.
Or quills with remnants of thread, maybe 242 red.
Or black and white photographs of family members long gone or unidentifiable by anyone.
Woven memories in a fabric.
