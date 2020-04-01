Strengthening the presence of the arts in a community takes hard work, dedication and dollars. Many of those dollars come from grants awarded from the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council.
Previously known as Dinner with the Arts, the organization’s 40th annual Evening with the Arts aims to celebrate the area’s artists while also raising money to further support local arts of all types.
“Typically the event includes live performances, awards and dinner,” said Lisa Heymann, president of the council. “This year, we wanted it to be more of a fundraiser, more of a party.”
With a Roaring Twenties theme, attendees can tap their toes or shake a leg to big band music from the Comal Community Band while enjoying a cocktail hour, visual and performing art displays, dinner catered by Gruene River Grill, plus live and silent auctions. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1920s evening wear for the event.
Additionally, four community members will receive special awards. Trace Guthrie, of the New Braunfels Art League, will receive the council’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and Marilyn Thomas, of the Gemischter Chor Harmonie will be awarded with the Emeritus Award. Scott McBride, of IMPACT: NB Theatre Co., is set to receive the Outstanding Individual Award, and Tiffany Quiring, of River City Advocacy, will be highlighted as the art council’s Special Individual.
“In 2016, we started the Community Endowment for the Arts, and we’ve put money in yearly,” Heymann said. “So far, we’ve awarded 12 $1,000 grants to nonprofits that support the arts.”
Each year, the council’s board of directors chooses the grant recipients, and the outcome of the financial support can be seen throughout the city — from Caroling on the Plaza during the holidays to art and poetry contests. Some of this year’s funds are slated to help the community band take a trip to Germany.
Doors at the Gruene Event Center, 1259 Gruene Road #100, open for Evening with the Arts at 5 p.m. on April 30. Tickets, $75, are available at www.GNBAC.org.
Editor’s note: Visit the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council’s website for updates on this event.
